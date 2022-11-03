Airtel crosses 1 million users on 5G network

New Delhi, November 2
Airtel on Wednesday said it has surpassed 1 million customers on 5G network within 30 days of its commercial launch even while the network is being built. Earlier, it had announced phase-wise rollout of its 5G services in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Nagpur and Varanasi.
