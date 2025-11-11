PRNewswire

Cape Town [South Africa], November 11: Airtel Money, Airtel Africa's mobile money arm, today announced the launch of its next-generation, cloud-native mobile money platform, powered by Comviva's mobiquity® Pay, across Airtel Africa markets.

This strategic deployment marks the beginning of a continent-wide digital transformation program, designed to redefine how Airtel Money delivers financial services to its 49.8 million customers. The rollout, commencing in Kenya, will extend to several other Airtel Africa markets over the coming year.

The new platform enhances operational efficiency and scalability, unlocking a broader range of fintech services and positioning Airtel Money as a complete digital financial ecosystem. With over 50 advanced features and 120+ open APIs, it supports rapid partner onboarding, faster innovation cycles, and the creation of new revenue streams across Airtel Money's pan-African network.

Built on a security-first architecture, the platform incorporates advanced safeguards including federated identity and multi-factor authentication, ensuring trust, resilience, and regulatory compliance for millions of customers. It will enable enhanced user interfaces, self-service capabilities, and smoother international money transfers.

Airtel Money CEO, Ian Ferrao, said, "This is not just a technology upgrade, it's a complete transformation of how we serve our customers. With Comviva's mobiquity® Pay, we are laying the foundation for a future-ready financial ecosystem, accelerating financial inclusion, and creating more opportunities for individuals and businesses across Africa."

Comviva CEO, Rajesh Chandiramani, said, "We are proud to partner with Airtel Money on this transformative journey. This cloud-native deployment is a catalyst for accelerating financial inclusion, enabling millions of people to access secure, seamless, and innovative digital financial services. By combining cutting-edge architecture and intelligent automation, we are empowering operators to drive sustainable growth and unlock socioeconomic opportunities at scale."

