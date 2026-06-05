Airtel network disruptions affect thousands across India

Airtel subscribers across India, particularly in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai and other major urban centres, experienced significant service disruptions beginning Thursday and continuing into the morning of Friday.

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Data from outage-tracking platforms indicated a sharp surge in complaints, with mobile internet connectivity being the most impacted, accounting for approximately 64 per cent of reports. Users also reported substantial issues with signal strength (approximately 27 per cent) and voice calls (6 per cent).

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While some users in the Delhi-NCR region speculated that a major storm on Thursday afternoon may have triggered the connectivity failures, Airtel has not provided an official explanation for the widespread outage yet.

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The company’s social media pages have issued apologies to individual users but no formal statement regarding the cause or a definitive restoration timeline has been released.