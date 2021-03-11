Airtel pays Rs 8,312 cr for 5G spectrum

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 17

Airtel has paid Rs 8,312.4 crore to the DoT towards dues for spectrum acquired in the recently concluded 5G auctions, the company said on Wednesday. With this payment, it has paid four years of 2022 spectrum dues upfront.

Airtel said it believes that this upfront payment, coupled with the moratorium on spectrum dues and AGR (adjusted gross revenue)-related payments for four years, will free up future cash flows and allow Airtel to dedicate resources to concentrate on the 5G rollout.

“This upfront payment of four years allows us to drive 5G rollout in a concerted manner given our operating free cash flow. Airtel also has access to Rs 15,740.5 crore in capital from the rights issue, which is yet to be called.

“With the ideal spectrum bank, best technology and adequate free cash flow, we are excited to bring a world-class 5G experience,” Airtel MD and CEO Gopal Vittal said.