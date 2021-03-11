Airtel Q1 profit rises five-fold to Rs 1,607 cr

New Delhi, August 8
Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Monday posted an over five-fold jump in its consolidated profit to Rs 1,607 crore for the quarter ended June 2022, mainly on account of hike in tariffs.
The company had posted a profit of Rs 283.5 crore in the same period a year ago.
Consolidated revenue from operations of Bharti Airtel increased by about 22% to Rs 32,805 crore during the reported quarter from Rs 26,854 crore earlier.
The telecom operator’s India revenue increased by 24% to Rs 23,319 crore, compared to Rs 18,828.4 crore in Q1 FY22.
The mobile services revenue of Bharti Airtel in India grew 27% on a year-on-year (YoY) basis to Rs 18,220 crore from Rs 14,305.6 crore.
Bharti Airtel's total customer base grew by 4.7 per cent on YoY basis to 49.69 crore, with India accounting for 36.24 crore subscribers.
