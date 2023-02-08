Airtel Q3 profit zooms 92% to Rs 1,588 crore

New Delhi, February 7
Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Tuesday reported a 91.5% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,588 crore for the October-December quarter of 2022-23. Total revenue rose nearly 20% year-on-year to Rs 35,804 crore in the December quarter (Q3FY23) “backed by strong and consistent performance delivery across the portfolio”, the company said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Reserve Bank of India raises repo rate by 25 basis points
Reserve Bank projects GDP growth at 6.4 pc for 2023-24
Chinese spy balloons have targeted several countries, including India: Report
US officials have briefed its friends and allies including I...
Parents of student shot dead in US seek help in sending body back to Telangana
Akhil Sai Mahankali, 25, from Madhira town in Khammam distri...