Airtel Q3 profit zooms 92% to Rs 1,588 crore

PTI

New Delhi, February 7

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Tuesday reported a 91.5% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,588 crore for the October-December quarter of 2022-23. Total revenue rose nearly 20% year-on-year to Rs 35,804 crore in the December quarter (Q3FY23) “backed by strong and consistent performance delivery across the portfolio”, the company said.