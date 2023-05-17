Airtel Q4 net profit soars 49.2% to Rs 3,006 crore

MUMBAI
Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Tuesday posted a 49.2% jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 3,005.6 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2023. It had a net profit of Rs 2,007.8 crore in the same period a year ago. Revenue from operations grew by 14.31% to Rs 36,009 crore during the reported quarter from Rs 31,500.3 crore in the March 2022 quarter. PTI
CHANDIGARH
Haryana Governor honours HPSEB Additional Director
Anurag Parashar, Additional Director, Public Relations, Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Ltd (HPSEB), has been honoured with the Entrepreneur and Achievers Award for Public Relations for the year 2023. Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya presented the award to him at a function held here recently. TNS
NEW DELHI
Maruti’s WagonR crosses 30 lakh sales mark
Maruti Suzuki India on Tuesday said its hatchback WagonR has crossed 30 lakh milestone in over two decades. The model, which was introduced in the market in 1999, achieved 5 lakh sales mark in 2008; 20 lakh in 2017; 25 lakh in 2021 and 30 lakh milestone in 2023. PTI
NEW DELHI
Ravneet Kaur appointed CCI chairperson
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved a proposal of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs to appoint Ravneet Kaur, a 1988-batch Punjab cadre IAS officer, as the chairperson of Competition Commission of India (CCI).
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Karnataka CM logjam persists, both contenders meet Kharge
Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar refuse to step back | Cong says dec...
PM: No scope for graft in recruitments now
Distributes 71,000 job letters in Rozgar Mela