Airtel Q4 net profit soars 49.2% to Rs 3,006 crore

Tribune News Service

MUMBAI

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Tuesday posted a 49.2% jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 3,005.6 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2023. It had a net profit of Rs 2,007.8 crore in the same period a year ago. Revenue from operations grew by 14.31% to Rs 36,009 crore during the reported quarter from Rs 31,500.3 crore in the March 2022 quarter. PTI

CHANDIGARH

Haryana Governor honours HPSEB Additional Director

Anurag Parashar, Additional Director, Public Relations, Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Ltd (HPSEB), has been honoured with the Entrepreneur and Achievers Award for Public Relations for the year 2023. Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya presented the award to him at a function held here recently. TNS

NEW DELHI

Maruti’s WagonR crosses 30 lakh sales mark

Maruti Suzuki India on Tuesday said its hatchback WagonR has crossed 30 lakh milestone in over two decades. The model, which was introduced in the market in 1999, achieved 5 lakh sales mark in 2008; 20 lakh in 2017; 25 lakh in 2021 and 30 lakh milestone in 2023. PTI

NEW DELHI

Ravneet Kaur appointed CCI chairperson

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved a proposal of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs to appoint Ravneet Kaur, a 1988-batch Punjab cadre IAS officer, as the chairperson of Competition Commission of India (CCI).