Airtel showcases sovereign cloud, AI security, quantum telecom research to Scindia at IMC 2026

New Delhi [India], October 8 (ANI): Bharti Airtel showcased its sovereign cloud, next-generation data centre and AI-powered cybersecurity capabilities to Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2026, as the telecom major outlined its focus on building digital infrastructure for future growth.

Scindia visited the Airtel Arena at IMC 2026, where Bharti Enterprises Founder and Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal briefed him on Airtel's offerings across cloud, data centres and security.

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A key focus was Airtel Cloud's sovereign infrastructure, including its multi-availability zones designed to help Indian enterprises meet data residency requirements while keeping critical workloads operational.

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Airtel said its cloud offering is aimed at helping enterprises modernise while retaining control over critical data within India. The company also highlighted potential cost savings and the integration of connectivity, cloud and data centre services on what it described as a sovereign Indian stack.

At its data centre business Nxtra, Airtel highlighted the use of artificial intelligence to improve energy efficiency across facilities, with sustainability being incorporated into the design, construction and operation of its data centres.

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The company also demonstrated its AI-powered iSoC cybersecurity platform, which is already deployed for select customers including Indian Railways and the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO).

During the interaction, Scindia sought details on the types of cyberattacks that Airtel's security platform can protect enterprises against. Mittal explained that the iSoC uses five layers of security protection, along with 24x7 managed defence and automated response, to detect and neutralise threats before they affect core systems.

Airtel also said it is working with the government and other large partners for further deployments.

Airtel also showcased research being undertaken at the Bharti School of Telecommunication Technology & Management at IIT Delhi, a joint initiative of IIT Delhi and Bharti Enterprises through the Bharti Airtel Foundation.

The research is exploring how quantum-powered optimisation could make telecom networks faster, smarter and more energy-efficient. The initiative is also aimed at developing India's domestic capabilities in next-generation network technologies and preparing digital infrastructure for the increasing scale and complexity of future networks.

The showcase comes as Airtel positions cloud, data centres, cybersecurity and emerging technologies as key components of its digital infrastructure strategy. (ANI)

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