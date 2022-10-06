 Airtel unveils plan to roll out 5G services in 8 cities : The Tribune India

Airtel unveils plan to roll out 5G services in 8 cities

Customers in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Nagpur and Varanasi will start enjoying the cutting-edge Airtel 5G Plus services in a phased manner

Airtel unveils plan to roll out 5G services in 8 cities

Representational photo. PTI file

ANI

New Delhi, October 6

Bharti Airtel on Thursday said it has launched “Airtel 5G Plus” services in eight cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Nagpur and Varanasi - and would cover all of urban India in 2023.

Customers in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Nagpur and Varanasi will start enjoying the cutting-edge Airtel 5G Plus services in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the roll out. Customers who have 5G smart phones will enjoy the high-speed Airtel 5G Plus on their existing data plans until the roll out is more widespread, Bharti Airtel said in a statement.

Airtel 5G Plus has three compelling advantages for customers. First, it runs on a technology that has the widest acceptance in the world with the most developed ecosystem. This ensures that all 5G smartphones in India seamlessly work on the Airtel network.

Second, the company promises to deliver the best experience - between 20 to 30 times higher speeds than today coupled with brilliant voice experience and super-fast call connect. Finally, Airtel 5G Plus network will also be kinder to the environment with its special power reduction solution.

Commenting on the launch, Gopal Vittal, Managing Director & CEO, Bharti Airtel said, “Airtel has been at the forefront of India’s telecom revolution for the last 27 years. Today marks one more step in our journey as we build out the finest network to deliver the best experience for our customers.” “For us, our customers are at the core of everything we do. Our solution will therefore work on any 5G handset and the existing SIM that customers have. Our obsession on customer experience is now embellished with a 5G solution that is kinder to the environment. Airtel 5G Plus is all set to redefine the way people communicate, live, work, connect and play for years to come,” Vittal said.

Airtel 5G Plus will bolster the entire portfolio of services that Airtel offers. In addition, it will allow superfast access to High Definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more. With this launch, India will get a fillip to economic growth as Airtel 5G Plus revolutionises education, healthcare, manufacturing, agriculture, mobility and logistics, the company noted in the statement.

In the last one year, Airtel has demonstrated the power of 5G with a host of powerful use cases that will change the way we lead our lives and do business. From India’s first live 5G network in Hyderabad to India’s first 5G powered hologram to India’s first recreation of a game-changing world cup match played at a time when there was no TV coverage to India’s first 5G connected ambulance to India’s first private 5G network with Bosch for boosting manufacturing productivity, Airtel has been at the forefront of 5G innovation, Bharti Airtel said.

#Airtel

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

'Kidnapped' Punjabi family found dead in orchard in California: Sheriff

2
Punjab

Punjab AIG Ashish Kapoor arrested in 2016 corruption case

3
Diaspora

Watch: Chilling video released by police showing the moment Sikh family was kidnapped in US

4
Punjab

Old friends Bishan Singh Bedi and Intikhab Alam meet at Kartarpur, relive 1971 tour memories

5
Diaspora

Indian-American student killed in US; roommate who 'murdered' him called 911, arrested

6
Nation

US envoy visits PoK, calls it 'Azad J&K'

7
Haryana

Operations shut, Panipat units suffer Rs 100 crore daily losses

8
Diaspora

US cops nab 1 in Punjab family kidnapping case

9
Punjab

Ludhiana-Bathinda expressway awaits land to take off

10
World

Former cop kills 38, including 22 children, at daycare centre in Thailand

Don't Miss

View All
Ravana effigies on car, dragon a major draw
Jalandhar

Ravana effigies on car, dragon a major draw

Old friends Bedi and Alam meet at Kartarpur, relive 1971 tour memories
Punjab

Old friends Bishan Singh Bedi and Intikhab Alam meet at Kartarpur, relive 1971 tour memories

Beyond religious barriers, Muslim artisans make Ravana effigies
Haryana

Beyond religious barriers, Muslim artisans make Ravana effigies in Karnal

50 yrs on, martyr’s family still waiting to get plot ownership
Punjab

50 yrs on, martyr's family still waiting to get plot ownership

Six-year-old math wizard can compute in the blink of an eye
Schools

Six-year-old math wizard from Amritsar can compute in the blink of an eye

Assam Police personnel shares photo with Indian skipper Rohit Sharma before 2nd T20I in Guwahati, netizens assume cricketer got arrested
Sports

Assam Police personnel shares photo with Indian skipper Rohit Sharma before 2nd T20I in Guwahati, netizens assume cricketer got arrested

Too heavy to be a cop: Man posing as inspector to evade toll tax arrested while extorting money from passers-by in UP’s Firozabad
Trending

Too heavy to be a cop: Man posing as inspector to evade toll tax arrested while extorting money from passers-by in UP’s Firozabad

Ravana ‘stands tall’ at125-ft at Barara ground this Dasehra
Haryana

Ravana 'stands tall' at 125-ft at Barara ground this Dasehra

Top News

UNHRC adopts resolution against Sri Lanka’s rights record; India abstains from voting

UNHRC adopts resolution against Sri Lanka’s rights record; India abstains from voting

While abstaining, India stressed that it will work with Sri ...

At least 20 killed in mass shooting in Thailand: Police

Former cop kills 38, including 22 children, at daycare centre in Thailand

Attacker identified as ex-policeman dismissed last year, had...

California Sikh family’s murder: Sherrif says ‘special place in hell’ for suspect; believes at least one more person involved in killings

California Sikh family's murder: Sherrif says 'special place in hell' for suspect; believes at least one more person involved in killings

Farmworker calls police to report the bodies of four of the ...

Watch: Chilling video released by police showing the moment Sikh family was kidnapped in US

Watch: Chilling video released by police showing the moment Sikh family was kidnapped in US

Jasdeep and Amandeep Singh came out with their hands zip-tie...

Girl allegedly gang-raped by seniors in Delhi school washroom; women panel issues notice to school and police, KVS orders inquiry

Girl allegedly gang-raped by seniors in Delhi school washroom; women panel issues notice to school and police, KVS orders inquiry

Alleged incident had taken place in July but the victim appr...


Cities

View All

File action-taken report every week, dengue control team told

File action-taken report every week, dengue control team told

4 years on, no lessons learnt from Amritsar train tragedy on Dasehra

NGT penalty: Amritsar yet to get details of fine imposed

Green crackers cause less noise pollution, say experts

Don’t harvest paddy at night, administration tells farmers

Trade ‘plastic for sugar’ in Bathinda

Trade ‘plastic for sugar’ in Bathinda

Ludhiana-Bathinda expressway awaits land to take off

4 years on, no lessons learnt from Amritsar train tragedy on Dasehra

Action sought against ‘unlicensed’ portals selling medicines online

Lakhimpur Kheri killings: No justice, Central Govt's effigy burnt in Bathinda, Mansa

AIR SHOW: Curtailed bus service in tricity on October 6 & 8

Air show: Curtailed bus service in tricity on October 6 & 8

Terror threat, Chandigarh ‘no-fly zone’ for drones, UAVs

Chandigarh celebrates Dasehra with a bang, light & sound shows add to fervour

Miscreants strike at midnight, torch Meghnad effigy in Chandigarh's Sector 46; FIR lodged

Prisoners to get AIDS medicines in Burail Jail

Girl allegedly gang-raped by seniors in Delhi school washroom; women panel issues notice to school and police, KVS orders inquiry

Girl allegedly gang-raped by seniors in Delhi school washroom; women panel issues notice to school and police, KVS orders inquiry

Rs 27-crore wrist watch seized at Delhi airport, passenger arrested

One dead in east Delhi market blaze

‘Even my wife doesn’t scold me as much as LG sahib’: Kejriwal asks Saxena to ‘chill a bit’

Major fire breaks out at East Delhi’s Gandhi Nagar market; no casualty

Killing of Sikh family in US sends shock waves in their native village in Punjab

Killing of Sikh family in US sends shock waves in their native village in Punjab

Inter-district gang involved in 33 robberies busted, three held

3 inter-state peddlers arrested

Jalandhar residents celebrate Dasehra with religious fervour

Vigilance arrests retired Nakodar FCI staffer on charge of bribe

Evil goes up in flames as Ludhiana residents celebrates Dasehra

Evil goes up in flames as Ludhiana residents celebrates Dasehra

CM Bhagwant Mann’s wife Dr Gurpreet Kaur celebrates Dasehra with Doraha residents

Daresi road stalls: Notice issued to contractor, committee chief

Constructed before Assembly elections, Ludhiana's Tibba Road breaks up at many points

Illicit relationship behind alleged kidnapping of Delhi-based mother-daughter duo: Police

Patiala: Officials misusing Labour Welfare Fund, reveals RTI

Patiala: Officials misusing Labour Welfare Fund, reveals RTI

Fervour marks Dasehra celebrations in royal city Patiala

326 Ayushman cards found fake in Patiala

Owner booked as pitbull attacks, injures woman in Patiala

No let-up in dengue infection in Patiala district