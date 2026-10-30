Aishwaryam Group Marks a New Milestone with 10,000Plus Families, 60 Plus Projects and 9.5 Million Sq. Ft. of Development

VMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 30: Aishwaryam Group, a real estate developer with a strong presence across the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) region and West Pune, has crossed a significant milestone, having served over 10,000 families, with a portfolio of more than 60+ projects and over 9.5 million sq. ft. of development. The Group has also sold over 400 commercial units, marking its growth across residential and commercial real estate.

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Established in 2008, Aishwaryam Group has grown alongside Pune and PCMC’s evolving urban landscape. Its presence across North PCMC and West Pune reflects its engagement with the region’s changing housing requirements and expanding residential neighbourhoods. The milestone represents the collective efforts of its founding family, leadership, employees and project teams, alongside the trust of homebuyers who have chosen its developments over the years.

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Satish Agarwal, Managing Director, Aishwaryam Group, said, “Crossing 10,000 families is a significant milestone for us and reflects the trust people have placed in us over the years. Our mission is to become one of the top real estate groups in the city, recognised for trust, innovation, quality and stakeholder value. We aim to work towards this through transparent practices, continuous improvement and better customer experiences.”

The Group’s current residential portfolio includes F Premium by Aishwaryam and F Signature by Aishwaryam in Tathawade, 57 Elevate in Wakad, Aishwaryam Anand in Moshi and Vastu Dreams 3 in Chikhali. These projects represent its presence across residential markets in PCMC and West Pune, where buyer preferences and housing requirements continue to evolve.

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Its current commercial and leasing portfolio comprises Aishwaryam One developments in Moshi, Chikhali and Akurdi. This segment complements the Group’s residential activities and extends its presence across different property categories in the region.

As Pune and PCMC continue to expand, homebuyers are increasingly considering factors beyond the size of a property or the number of amenities offered. Connectivity, neighbourhood infrastructure, efficient space planning, everyday convenience and lifestyle suitability are becoming important considerations in purchasing decisions. These priorities vary across locations and buyer segments, making an understanding of local market conditions important to development planning.

Aishwaryam Group’s experience across North PCMC and West Pune informs its approach to these changing requirements. Its development philosophy centres on understanding location-specific demand and planning offerings that respond to the needs of different buyer segments. The Group is also exploring branded, lifestyle-oriented residences through its association with Fashion TV under its F portfolio, which has recorded over 750 unit sales. This reflects its participation in a segment shaped by evolving consumer preferences and interest in differentiated residential formats.

Narendra Agarwal, Director, Aishwaryam Group, said, “Homebuyer expectations vary across locations and segments. Understanding these differences is important when planning a development, from its location and configuration to the amenities it offers. Our experience in the region helps us assess these requirements and shape our projects accordingly.”

Looking ahead, the Group’s vision is to pioneer a new era in real estate, where trust is the foundation, innovation is the path and elevating lifestyles is the goal. It aims to pursue this through transparent business practices, the adoption of relevant technologies, continuous improvement in project execution, enhanced customer experiences and responsible development that creates value for its stakeholders.

About Aishwaryam Group

Established in 2008, Aishwaryam Group is a real estate developer with a strong presence across PCMC and West Pune. Over nearly two decades, the Group has grown alongside the region’s evolving urban landscape, building a portfolio of over 60 projects and more than 9.5 million sq. ft. of development. Having served over 10,000 families and sold more than 400 commercial units, Aishwaryam’s journey reflects its continued engagement with the region’s residential and commercial real estate markets.With a presence across North PCMC and West Pune, the Group’s understanding of diverse micro-markets informs its approach to development, from location-led planning and efficient configurations to amenities and lifestyle offerings aligned with changing homebuyer expectations. As Pune’s residential market evolves, Aishwaryam is strengthening its focus on differentiated, lifestyle-led developments that respond to the needs of different buyer segments. The Group has identified Punawale, Kasarwadi, Ravet, Moshi, Chikhali, Balewadi, Kharadi, Parandwadi and Gahunje as potential growth locations, reflecting its continued focus on expanding across Pune and PCMC's evolving residential markets.

The Group’s association with Fashion TV through its F portfolio, which has recorded over 750 unit sales, marks a step towards branded, lifestyle-oriented residences. This reflects Aishwaryam’s broader approach to exploring new residential formats while building on its experience in the region. With a growing portfolio and an established base of residential and commercial customers, Aishwaryam Group continues to build on its legacy with a focus on thoughtful development, evolving consumer aspirations and long-term value creation across Pune and PCMC.

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