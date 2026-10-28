Aisshpra Gems & Jewels Marks Major Expansion with Four New Showrooms in One Day

India PR Distribution

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 28: Aisshpra Gems & Jewels, a jewellery retail brand with a legacy dating back to 1940, has expanded its retail presence by opening four new showrooms in a single day across Bahraich, Bettiah, Lucknow and Mirzapur. With these launches, the company’s store network has grown from 16 to 20 stores. It aims to expand this network to 30 stores by March 2028, strengthening its presence across Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

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The four showroom launches were marked by separate inauguration events featuring well-known personalities. Actress Mouni Roy attended the inauguration in Lucknow, Adah Sharma inaugurated the showroom in Bahraich, Ayesha Khan was present in Mirzapur, and actress Kajal Raghwani inaugurated the Bettiah showroom.

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With a business turnover of over Rs. 3,000 crore approx. and annual growth of around 20%, the company is looking to build on its legacy while responding to changing consumer preferences. Its total retail area now exceeds one lakh square feet, with each of the four new showrooms spanning approximately 5,000–7,000 square feet. The company is also planning to open two more showrooms in Uttar Pradesh.

Beyond expanding its physical retail network, Aisshpra Gems & Jewels is diversifying its product portfolio to reach younger consumers. Alongside its established traditional and bridal jewellery offerings, the company is focusing on lightweight, contemporary diamond jewellery through its lifestyle jewellery brand, ‘Jewel Story’.

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‘Jewel Story’ Targets Gen Z and Young Consumers

Designed for modern lifestyles, Jewel Story offers a range of Gold, Silver and natural diamond jewellery in 9, 14 and 18-karat gold. The collection focuses on lightweight, contemporary designs suited to everyday wear, office wear and gifting.

Through the brand, the company aims to connect with Gen Z and young working professionals who increasingly seek versatile jewellery that combines modern design with everyday comfort. The launch marks a step towards broadening Aisshpra’s portfolio beyond traditional and bridal jewellery and strengthening its presence in the lifestyle jewellery segment.

Bridal jewellery currently accounts for approximately 30–40% of the company’s total retail sales. By expanding its focus to lifestyle jewellery, Aisshpra aims to cater to a wider range of customer preferences and occasions.

Expanding Across Uttar Pradesh and Bihar

The new showroom in Bettiah marks the company’s entry into Bihar. As part of its expansion plans, Aisshpra is also exploring opportunities in other Bihar markets, including Siwan and Gopalganj. In Uttar Pradesh, the company plans to open two additional stores in November.

The new showrooms offer a wide selection of jewellery across gold, diamond, polki, silver and other categories, bringing traditional designs and contemporary collections under one roof.

Commenting on the expansion, Atul Saraf, Director, Aisshpra Gems & Jewels, said, “Customer trust has been our biggest strength since 1940. Opening four showrooms in a single day is an important milestone in our growth journey. Today, customers are looking beyond traditional jewellery and are increasingly choosing lightweight, contemporary designs for everyday wear. Our focus remains on delivering quality, maintaining transparency and preserving the trust that customers have placed in us over the years.”

Anoop Saraf, Director, Aisshpra Gems & Jewels, added, “Entering Bihar with our first showroom in Bettiah is an important milestone for us. Our expansion across Uttar Pradesh and Bihar will help us reach more customers and strengthen our retail presence. Our large-format showrooms bring together traditional, bridal and lifestyle jewellery, offering customers a wider choice and a more comprehensive shopping experience.”

Retail Expansion and Employment Generation

Aisshpra Gems & Jewels’ total retail footprint has crossed one lakh square feet. According to the company, its network and associated business activities support more than 4,000 direct and indirect jobs. As it enters new markets, the company aims to further strengthen its retail network, expand customer access and build on its long-standing presence in the jewellery industry.

To mark the openings, the company has also introduced special offers of up to 30% off on making charges for gold jewellery and on diamond prices, subject to applicable terms and conditions.

With its expanding retail network and the launch of Jewel Story, Aisshpra Gems & Jewels is positioning itself to serve both traditional jewellery buyers and a younger generation seeking contemporary designs, while pursuing its target of 30 stores by March 2028.

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