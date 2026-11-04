AIVISKAR 2026 at CGC University, Mohali, Redefines India’s AI Innovation Landscape

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 4: In a landmark celebration of artificial intelligence, entrepreneurship and next-generation innovation, CGC University, Mohali, hosted AIVISKAR 2026 — AI for Bharat, a first-of-its-kind AI Fest designed to bring emerging technologies closer to real-world applications and entrepreneurial possibilities. The event transformed the university campus into a vibrant innovation ecosystem, convening distinguished policymakers, industry pioneers, investors, technology experts, startup founders and young innovators on a shared platform to explore how AI can shape India’s future.

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The occasion featured Mr. Adiseshaiah Chowdary Jakkampudi, Founder and Chairman, ISF; former Special Chief Secretary and IT Advisor to the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh; and former Managing Director, NVIDIA, Founder and former Director, STPI India, whose distinguished experience across technology, governance and innovation added considerable significance to the event.

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AIVISKAR 2026 distinguished itself through an impressive confluence of ideas, experimentation and investment opportunities. The event witnessed 57 startups presenting their pitches, offering promising ventures a platform to showcase their business models, technological propositions and growth potential before an accomplished investor community. In parallel, 20 student-developed projects were exhibited, highlighting the ingenuity, technical capabilities and problem-solving orientation of the university’s young innovators. Adding intellectual depth to the proceedings, 58 panelists delivered engaging sessions on emerging technologies, entrepreneurship, investment, innovation and the evolving possibilities of artificial intelligence. Recognising exceptional contributions and innovative thinking, 40 participants were conferred the AIVISKAR Excellence Award.

Moving beyond traditional exhibitions and technology demonstrations, AIVISKAR 2026 offered an immersive, interactive experience that brought artificial intelligence to life. The festival featured an exciting array of technology-led attractions, including AI Sculpture, Humanoid Robots, Glambot, Sektch Bot, Bella BOT, Sketch BOT, Dancing Robot, Cycle Run, AR Cricket and AI Sculpture, alongside several other engaging experiences. These installations enabled attendees to interact with emerging technologies in dynamic and accessible ways, illustrating the intersection of creativity, intelligent systems and human imagination.

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From experiential technology zones to startup pitching arenas and student innovation displays, every dimension of the festival reflected a commitment to nurturing curiosity, encouraging experimentation and creating meaningful pathways between ideas and implementation. The participation of 5,200 school students further strengthened the festival's outreach, providing young learners with an opportunity to explore the possibilities of AI beyond textbooks and classrooms. The event reinforced the role of academic institutions as active contributors to the innovation economy, where learning extends into prototyping, collaboration, entrepreneurship and industry engagement.

A key highlight of AIVISKAR 2026 was the participation of an eminent investor community comprising leaders from venture capital, angel networks, startup accelerators, investment banking and entrepreneurial ecosystems. Their presence created valuable opportunities for emerging ventures to engage with experienced industry professionals, gain strategic perspectives and explore potential avenues for growth.

The distinguished investors included Mr. Amit Singal, Founding Partner, Indicorn Angels; Mr. Puru Modani, Co-Founder, BM Capital Family Office; Mr. Deepak Agrawal, Partner – Portfolio Growth, Venture Catalysts; Ms. Nitika Mishra Khurana, Chief Investment & Operations, Chandigarh Angels Network; Mr. Vijetha Shastry, Startup Evangelist, BHIVE Workspace; Mr. Chirag Thakker, Founder, Alpha Seed Venture Office; Mr. Abhinav Anuket, Founder and Managing Director, Magnivia Ventures (US & India); Mr. Krishna Dev Pathak, Investment Banking, Value Bridge Capital; Mr. Anand Kumar, Founder and Managing Partner, Pier Counsel; Mr. Maneesh Srivastava, Founder and Director, Alpha Value Consulting; CA Sahil Makkar, Managing Director and Leading Financial Strategist, Punjab Angels Network; Mr. Anil Joshi, Managing Partner, Unicorn India Ventures; and Mr. Manish Verma, Founder and CEO, AngelBlue.

The investor delegation further included Ms. Shweta Raka, Founder and Managing Partner, Delhi Angels Den; Mr. Sagar Mahat, Founder and Managing Partner, IndusTreeBiz | Delhi Angels Den; Mr. Mittu Tigi, Director, Merstra Foundation; Ms. Srishti Arora, Lead Corporate Innovation, India Accelerator; Ms. Sana Afreen, Founder and CEO, BeyondTheLoop; Mr. Amit Madaan, Chairman, International Board of Startup & Entrepreneurship; Mr. Tathagat Kumar, Founder, Foundr Flow; Mr. Jigarjit Singh, Co-Founder, Connect Circles; Mohd. Mustafa Shariff, Director and CEO, Bengaluru Health Community; Mr. Nikhil Gupta, Angel Investor; Ms. Anima Mishra, Founder and CEO, Ekara Financial Services Pvt. Ltd.; CA Amandeep Singh, Partner, Amandeep Singh & Associates; and Dr. Munish Jindal, President, MENTORx; Director General, Lucro Ventures; and CEO, HoverRobotix.

Their participation strengthened the festival’s focus on connecting promising ideas with experienced mentors, strategic capital and industry perspectives, further elevating AIVISKAR as a platform for meaningful engagement between innovation and investment.

Reflecting on the vision behind the festival, S. Rashpal Singh Dhaliwal, Father of Education, Hon’ble Founder & Chancellor, CGC University, Mohali, said:

“India’s greatest strength lies in the imagination, enterprise and ingenuity of its young minds. Through AIVISKAR 2026, we seek to create an environment where knowledge translates into innovation, innovation evolves into enterprise, and technology contributes meaningfully to society. Our vision is to nurture future-ready talent that not only embraces artificial intelligence but also uses it responsibly to address real challenges and contribute to the progress of Bharat.”

Sharing his perspective on the university’s commitment to innovation and entrepreneurship, Mr. Arsh Dhaliwal, Worthy Managing Director, CGC University, Mohali, said:

“AIVISKAR 2026 represents our commitment to moving beyond conventional approaches to education and creating tangible opportunities for innovation to flourish. By bringing startups, investors, technology leaders and student innovators onto a common platform, we are fostering an ecosystem where bold ideas can be challenged, refined and translated into scalable solutions. Our endeavour is to position CGC University, Mohali, at the forefront of the AI revolution by preparing young minds to lead, innovate and create impact at a national and global level.”

Under the overarching theme of ‘AI for Bharat’, AIVISKAR 2026 reflected the growing importance of developing technology that is not only advanced but also accessible, purposeful and responsive to India’s evolving needs. By bringing together startup pitches, student-led innovations, expert deliberations, interactive AI experiences and an accomplished investor community, the festival created a comprehensive platform spanning the innovation journey, from ideation and experimentation to mentorship and investment.

With its distinctive scale, diverse participation and emphasis on practical engagement, AIVISKAR 2026 emerged as a defining milestone in CGC University, Mohali’s pursuit of technological excellence and entrepreneurial advancement. More than an AI festival, it served as a convergence of ambition, expertise and possibility, celebrating the people and ideas that will help shape the next frontier of artificial intelligence in India.

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