Ajay Devgn Turns Narrator for Shatak | Trailer Out Now

Ajay Devgn Turns Narrator for Shatak | Trailer Out Now

ANI
Updated At : 12:35 PM Feb 13, 2026 IST
PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 13: The makers of Shatak: Sangh Ke 100 Varsh have unveiled the film's much-awaited trailer, powerfully narrated by Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn, whose iconic voice adds depth, scale, and emotion to the stirring first glimpse.

Rooted in themes of sacrifice, resilience, and nation-first values, the trailer traces a century-long journey inspired by Guruji M. S. Golwalkar Ji's words on the Sangh's enduring spirit. Drawing from documented sources, the film aims to present a perspective on the untold chapters of history, symbolised through the powerful imagery of the Bhagwa.

Sharing his thoughts on being associated with the film, Ajay Devgn said, "Congratulations to the RSS on completing one hundred years. A century is not merely a milestone in time -- it represents generations of commitment, sacrifice, and contribution towards nation-building. Over these hundred years, the Sangh has played a significant role in shaping conversations around service, unity, and cultural identity. Shatak seeks to shed light on that long and layered journey.

For me, being the voice that narrates this story is truly an honour. This is not just the story of an organisation, but of an idea -- one that endured challenges and continued to stand firm with the passage of time. Lending my voice to a narrative that speaks of resilience, belief, and collective purpose has been a meaningful experience."

Made in association with Panorama, produced by Vir Kapur, directed by Ashish Mall and co-produced by Ashish Tiwari, Shatak releases nationwide on 20 February 2026.

Trailer Link - https://youtu.be/_o83bbCKIog

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

