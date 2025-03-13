Ajfan Founder Dr. Mohamed Kutty Nechikatte Wins Best Premium Food Brand Award in Switzerland

VMPL

Zurich [Switzerland], March 13: Dr. Mohamed Kutty Nechikatte, Chairman of Ajfan Group, has been honored with the prestigious Best Premium Food Brand of the Year award by Bharatheeya Kalalayam Switzerland. This recognition highlights Ajfan's excellence in providing top-quality nuts, dry fruits, and superfoods, reinforcing its reputation as a trusted global brand.

The award ceremony in Switzerland saw the presence of esteemed dignitaries. Swiss MLA Mr. Donato Scognamiglio (Kantonal Rat Zurich) presented Dr. Mohamed Kutty with a memento, while Mr. Jean Philippe Pinto (Kantonal Rat Zurich) handed over the official certificate. The event celebrated Ajfan's commitment to quality, authenticity, and innovation in the premium food sector.

Ajfan: A Leader in Premium Superfoods and Health Products

Ajfan Dates and Nuts has built a reputation for offering the finest selection of dates, nuts, dried fruits, and health products, ensuring superior taste and nutritional benefits. With over 200 outlets across India, the brand continues to expand globally, bringing handpicked, high-quality superfoods to customers worldwide.

This esteemed recognition further strengthens Ajfan's legacy in the premium food industry, underscoring its dedication to delivering freshness, authenticity, and excellence in every product.

Website: https://ajfan.store

