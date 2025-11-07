VMPL

Acclaimed actor Ajinkya Deo, known for his powerful and versatile performances across Indian cinema, gears up to honor a real-life hero in Excel Entertainment's much-awaited war epic, 120 Bahadur. The gripping trailer of the film, based on the heroic Battle of Rezang La during the India-China war, is out now, offering a glimpse of Ajinkya in an emotionally charged and pivotal role.

Reflecting on his first reaction to being cast, Ajinkya shared, "First of all, I'd like to say that I'm truly grateful to Razy for trusting me with this role. I'm very happy he felt I was the right fit. Playing a real-life war hero, a decorated officer naturally came with a lot of weight on my shoulders. Honestly, I was scared at first."

He continued, "But stepping onto the set changed everything. Once I reached the location, the way Razy guided the journey, it didn't feel as heavy as I had imagined. I was blessed to feel grounded, as if I had the strength I needed to do justice to the part. God graced me with big shoulders, I was fine."

Though Ajinkya wasn't part of the battlefield sequences physically, he fondly recalls the energy of the team: "It was a wonderful journey. Even though I was at the base, not in the field with the boys, I could hear the energy and fun they shared. It made me feel like I was right there with them."

With 120 Bahadur, Ajinkya Deo not only brings depth and dignity to his character but also delivers a heartfelt tribute to India's unsung heroes.

Up next, Ajinkya will be seen portraying Vishwamitra in the much-anticipated Ranbir Kapoor starrer Ramayana. He is also set to appear in the Marathi drama Asa Me Ashi Mee, along with an upcoming project with Maddock Films, further showcasing his incredible range across genres and industries.

