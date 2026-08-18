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New Delhi [India], August 18: AjnaLens and Plutomen, on 5th Aug 2026, announced a collaboration to bring a fully integrated AR Remote Assistance setup to frontline industrial workers across India.

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The goal is to empower the technicians, operators, and engineers within major sectors like manufacturing, energy, automotive, and mining up and running. Ultimately, this partnership helps bridge the long-standing gap between high-tech office systems and the deskless workers actually doing the work on the shop floor.

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At the center of this collaboration is the shared mission of "Augmenting Every Technician with AjnaVidya." By combining AjnaLens's hardware with Plutomen's connected worker software platform, they are giving frontline teams tools built specifically for the real-world shop floor, rather than just repurposing consumer gadgets or office tech.

The big-picture goal is to bring the same digital power to frontline industrial workers that office teams have had for years. It's built specifically for technicians working in tough conditions, such as wearing heavy gloves or dealing with low-bandwidth networks, giving them instant access to digital SOPs, step-by-step guides, and remote expert help. Instead of just another single app, it acts as a complete operating system designed to easily scale across massive industrial operations.

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Leaders from both companies broke down the strategy behind the partnership. Abhijit Patil, Co-founder and COO of AjnaLens, explained how using enterprise hardware helps bridge the gap between factory digitization and the workers executing the tasks.

Plutomen co-founder and CEO Keyur Bhalavat highlighted the shift away from scattered, single-purpose apps toward a single, unified operating platform built to scale across huge industrial setups. Meanwhile, Plutomen co-founder and CTO Hiren Kanani pointed to real-world integrations designed to hold up on the shop floor, like supporting gloved-hand use and working smoothly on low-bandwidth networks, all while maintaining top-tier data security and local residency standards.

For companies across manufacturing, automotive, and Oil & Energy, this partnership offers a clear look at tech built specifically for the realities of frontline work, rather than office software modified as an afterthought.

By bringing hardware and software together under one roof, the combined solution cuts down on downtime by up to 70 percent, boosts safety compliance, and speeds up real-time decisions right on the job, all backed by a single accountable partner instead of a messy collection of vendors.

This partnership highlights a bigger shift across Indian industry as well. Enterprises are pushing digital transformation forward with frontline technicians at the center of innovation, rather than focusing solely on the back-office systems behind them.

An expert at every floor at all times. That's the new shop floor!

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