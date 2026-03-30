Akasa Air adds two more Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, fleet grows 35% in a year

Akasa Air has taken delivery of its 36th and 37th aircraft, marking six inductions in the first quarter of 2026 and pushing its fleet growth to 35 per cent year-on-year, as the airline accelerates expansion plans.

Advertisement

The latest additions, both Boeing 737 MAX 8-200, are part of the carrier’s scale-up strategy, said the airline officials.

Advertisement

The 36th aircraft, registered as VT-YBJ, arrived at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru on Monday after completing a multi-leg delivery journey from Seattle via Keflavik and Cairo. The 37th aircraft, registered VT-YBI, has completed its ceremonial handover in Seattle and is expected to reach India in early April.

Advertisement

Configured to the airline’s specifications, both aircraft are equipped with Safran Z200 seats, offering enhanced passenger comfort with improved cushioning, ergonomic design and a four-inch recline. The cabins also feature USB-A and USB-C ports to support onboard connectivity needs.

Since starting operations in August 2022, Akasa Air has expanded its footprint across domestic and international routes. The airline has placed a firm order for 226 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, with 189 more scheduled for delivery over the next six years.