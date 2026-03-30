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Home / Business / Akasa Air adds two more Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, fleet grows 35% in a year

Akasa Air adds two more Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, fleet grows 35% in a year

36th aircraft arrived at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru; 37th aircraft expected to reach India in early April

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Shekhar Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:48 PM Mar 30, 2026 IST
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The 36th aircraft, registered as VT-YBJ, arrived at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru on Monday.
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Akasa Air has taken delivery of its 36th and 37th aircraft, marking six inductions in the first quarter of 2026 and pushing its fleet growth to 35 per cent year-on-year, as the airline accelerates expansion plans.

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The latest additions, both Boeing 737 MAX 8-200, are part of the carrier’s scale-up strategy, said the airline officials.

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The 36th aircraft, registered as VT-YBJ, arrived at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru on Monday after completing a multi-leg delivery journey from Seattle via Keflavik and Cairo. The 37th aircraft, registered VT-YBI, has completed its ceremonial handover in Seattle and is expected to reach India in early April.

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Configured to the airline’s specifications, both aircraft are equipped with Safran Z200 seats, offering enhanced passenger comfort with improved cushioning, ergonomic design and a four-inch recline. The cabins also feature USB-A and USB-C ports to support onboard connectivity needs.

Since starting operations in August 2022, Akasa Air has expanded its footprint across domestic and international routes. The airline has placed a firm order for 226 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, with 189 more scheduled for delivery over the next six years.

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