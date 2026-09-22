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Home / Business / Akasa Air appoints ex-Dish TV executive Abhishek Gupta as CIO

Akasa Air appoints ex-Dish TV executive Abhishek Gupta as CIO

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ANI
Updated At : 09:52 AM Sep 22, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], September 22 (ANI): Akasa Air has appointed Abhishek Gupta as Chief Information Officer (CIO) following his exit from Dish TV, according to sources.

Gupta previously served as Corporate Head of IT at Dish TV. He joined the company in 2015 as Vice President of IT and was elevated to Corporate Head of IT in 2019, according to his LinkedIn profile.

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During his tenure at Dish TV, Gupta was involved in IT modernisation, cloud adoption and digital transformation initiatives. His responsibilities also included the deployment of artificial intelligence (AI) and technology infrastructure to support the company’s digital operations.

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With more than two decades of experience in IT architecture, technology operations and digital strategy, Gupta has held technology and management roles at Orange Business Services and Ericsson.

Before joining Dish TV, he spent nearly three years at Ericsson as Practice Lead. As per his LinkedIn profile, he started his career with Orange Business Services, where he served as the Head of Corporate (IT) for the India division.

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Gupta holds an engineering degree from Delhi College of Engineering and an MBA degree from Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIM-A).

Gupta announced his departure from Dish TV through a LinkedIn post, expressing gratitude for his time at the company.

Sharing a picture with his former team, he said, “There are moments in a professional journey when you pause, look around, and feel grateful for the people and relationships that have shaped the journey. My farewell at Dish TV was one such moment.”

“My journey at Dish TV has been filled with opportunities, challenges, learning and, above all, the privilege of working with some incredibly talented and committed people,” he said, adding, “The farewell by the team was truly special and deeply touching. Seeing so many colleagues come together, hearing their warm words and sharing those moments made it a day I will remember for a long time.”

Reflecting on his tenure at the company, Gupta said, “Whatever we achieved was a collective effort — built on trust, collaboration and the commitment of people who consistently went the extra mile.” (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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