Akasa Air, BPCL partner to boost sustainable aviation fuel adoption in India

Akasa Air and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) on Wednesday signed an MoU to collaborate on the adoption of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) in India, a move aimed at strengthening the country’s SAF ecosystem and supporting the aviation sector’s decarbonisation efforts.

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Under the agreement, the two companies will establish a framework for the supply and offtake of SAF-blended aviation turbine fuel (ATF) at selected airports across the country. They will also work on long-term supply readiness by sharing indicative demand forecasts, supporting production planning and gradually increasing SAF blending as the domestic ecosystem develops.

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The partnership is aligned with India’s clean energy goals and global aviation sustainability frameworks, including the International Civil Aviation Organisation’s Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA).

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Akasa Air and BPCL will also jointly engage with government and industry stakeholders through knowledge sharing and policy advocacy to support the development of a robust SAF ecosystem in India.

Akasa Air Chief Financial Officer Ankur Goel said sustainability has remained one of the airline’s core values since its launch and has guided investments in modern aircraft, technology and operational efficiency.

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He said the partnership with BPCL would strengthen the airline’s preparedness for the use of SAF while supporting the growth of the supply ecosystem in the country.

BPCL Director (Marketing) Subhankar Sen said the state-run oil marketing company remains committed to supporting the aviation sector through reliable fuel supply, operational excellence and innovation.

He said BPCL is pursuing multiple green energy initiatives and aims to support the aviation industry’s transition towards lower carbon emissions through sustainable energy solutions.

The MoU was signed by BPCL Chief General Manager (Marketing-Aviation) Sujit Kumar and Akasa Air CFO Ankur Goel in the presence of senior officials from both organisations.

Akasa Air said sustainability has been embedded in its operations since inception. The airline operates an all-Boeing 737 MAX fleet, powered by CFM LEAP-1B engines, which consume about 20 per cent less fuel and produce lower emissions than the aircraft they replace.

The airline has also deployed the SkyBreathe fuel management platform developed by OpenAirlines to improve fuel efficiency and reduce carbon emissions across its network.

In another sustainability initiative, Akasa Air said it was the first Indian carrier to voluntarily discontinue ceremonial water-cannon salutes for inaugural flights, helping conserve more than 5.3 lakh litres of water so far.