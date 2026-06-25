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Home / Business / Akasa Air expands domestic footprint, forays into Rajasthan with daily flights to Udaipur

Akasa Air expands domestic footprint, forays into Rajasthan with daily flights to Udaipur

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ANI
Updated At : 07:43 PM Jun 25, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): In a bid to strengthen its domestic network, Akasa Air on Thursday announced its entry into Rajasthan with the launch of direct flight operations to Udaipur. Effective October 15, 2026, the airline will commence daily non-stop flights connecting Udaipur with two major metropolitan hubs: Mumbai and Bengaluru.

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According to the airline, bookings for these routes are now open on Akasa Air's official website, its Android and iOS mobile applications, and through leading travel agents and Online Travel Agencies (OTAs).

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The decision to add Udaipur to its network aligns with the growing demand for experiential travel, destination weddings, and premium tourism from metropolitan cities.

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Commenting on the expansion, Anand Srinivasan, Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer of Akasa Air, said, "We are delighted to launch services to Udaipur, a city that represents India's rich cultural heritage and continues to see strong demand across leisure and hospitality travel. With direct connectivity from Mumbai and Bengaluru, customers will now have more convenient access to one of the country's most iconic destinations."

Srinivasan further added that the airline remains focused on building a relevant, customer-centric network aligned with evolving travel demands, promising travellers a warm, dependable, and efficient flying experience.

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Since its inception in August 2022, Akasa Air has flown over 28 million passengers. With the addition of Udaipur, the airline's rapidly growing network expands to 28 domestic and 7 international cities, including global destinations like Doha, Jeddah, Riyadh, Abu Dhabi, Kuwait City, Phuket, and Hanoi.

The airline currently operates a fleet of 39 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft and has a firm order pipeline of 226 aeroplanes powered by fuel-efficient CFM LEAP-1B engines, reinforcing its position as an environmentally progressive carrier with the greenest fleet in the Indian skies. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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