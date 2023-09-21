Akasa Air gets nod for international operations

New Delhi, September 20
Akasa Air, a budget-friendly airline, has secured authorisation to operate international flights. According to sources, the airline is poised to commence international routes in December, with initial destinations centred around Middle-Eastern nations. However, the airline awaits the allocation of traffic rights by the government and subsequent approval from the relevant countries. These traffic rights are typically granted reciprocally on a bilateral basis by governments to airlines of their respective nations.
