Akbar Travels Integrates with ChatGPT for AI-Powered Travel Planning

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 10: The way travellers search for and book flights is evolving as conversational AI becomes increasingly part of the digital travel experience. Akbar Travels has recently integrated into ChatGPT to help travellers search for and compare through a conversational interface. This development allows flight searching and booking to take place within the same digital ecosystem.

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Integration of Akbar Travels x ChatGPT allows the user to chat and choose flights through natural language input about their travel needs. Instead of working through multiple search fields, travellers can specify their origin, destination, dates, passenger details and preferences in a single request and refine those requirements as the conversation progresses.

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This development is an indication of the bigger changes occurring in ChatGPT travel planning that is increasingly using conversation for research, planning and transactions. For travellers, this creates a more direct way to explore flight options while retaining access to an established booking platform.

What the Akbar Travels ChatGPT Integration Means for Travellers

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Akbar Travels is on ChatGPT to plan your trip, allowing travellers to move from the initial flight search through to booking within the same conversation. A traveller can enter a request such as “Find me a flight from Mumbai to Dubai next weekend under ₹15,000” and receive flight options with relevant details such as timings, fares and airline information.

The search can then be refined without restarting the conversation. A traveller can request an evening departure, a different fare range or another flight preference, allowing the search to evolve with the traveller’s requirements.

The ChatGPT integration is part of a wider shift across the travel industry, as online travel agencies, hotel platforms and other travel services explore how conversational AI can support discovery and booking. The company’s approach extends its existing travel-booking experience into a new interface while keeping its established booking channels available.

How to Connect Akbar Travels to ChatGPT

Travellers can access the integration through the Apps/Plugins option in ChatGPT. The process is designed to keep the search and booking journey within the same conversation.

1. Open ChatGPT app/web page.

2. Click on / the ”Plugins” feature (displayed on the left-hand side of the screen) and search for “Akbar Travels”

3. Enter your travel requirements like departure city, destination city, travel dates, number of passengers and any other preferences like lowest price, preferred departure timing or a direct flight.

4. Choose your preferred flight and complete your booking easily in a few steps.

The ChatGPT’s Key Advantages Trip Planning Experience

Natural language queries. Travelers can now describe their needs in a conversational format, rather than having to choose from a handful of filters and search fields. The ChatGPT plugin for smart trip planning offers a more conversational way to start the flight-search process.

Speedier decision making. The same conversation allows travelers to refine their requirements without the need to reenter the same information and to jump between multiple search pages. Flight options are presented within the same conversation.

Pricing & Inventory. The flight results are linked to the booking experience so travelers can see the pricing options and what options are available to them as they search. ChatGPT can retain context during a session, allowing a traveller to modify a request without starting the search again.

Built on Three Decades of Travel Experience

Those who prefer to search and book flights directly can continue to use the Akbar Travels Flight booking platform. Travellers looking to arrange accommodation alongside their flights can book Hotels online at the best prices through the company’s existing platform.

Akbar Travels Announces ChatGPT-Powered Travel Planning

Akbar Travels has spent more than three decades serving Indian travellers across domestic and international routes. Its integration with ChatGPT extends that experience into a conversational setting, allowing users to begin their flight search through natural-language requests.

For travellers planning more than flights, the wider platform also provides all-inclusive holiday packages, allowing users to explore additional travel arrangements beyond air tickets.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Akbar Travels ChatGPT integration?

It allows travellers to search, compare and book flights through a ChatGPT conversation using natural-language requests.

Do I need a separate app to use the integration?

The search can be accessed via ChatGPT through the Apps/Plugins tab by searching for Akbar Travels.

Can I still book flights directly?

Yes, Travelers who wish to book flights can still make use of the Akbar Travels flight booking system.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

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