Akbar Travels of India Wins ‘Asia’s Leading Travel Agency 2026’ at World Travel Awards

PNN

New Delhi [India], October 24: Prestigious international honour recognises nearly five decades of excellence, a network of over 210 offices and a workforce of more than 5,000 employees as the Akbar Group approaches its Golden Jubilee.

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Akbar Travels of India Pvt. Ltd., the flagship company of the Akbar Group, has been named ‘Asia’s Leading Travel Agency 2026’ at the prestigious World Travel Awards, marking a significant milestone in the company’s journey and reinforcing its position as one of Asia’s established travel services organisations.

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The international recognition comes at a particularly meaningful moment as the Akbar Group approaches its Golden Jubilee, celebrating nearly five decades of growth, service excellence and enduring relationships with customers and industry partners.

The World Travel Awards recognise excellence across the global travel, tourism and hospitality sectors. This distinction reflects Akbar Travels’ longstanding commitment to delivering reliable travel solutions, strengthening customer relationships and maintaining high standards of service across diverse markets.

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A Legacy of Trust, Growth and International Reach

From its beginnings in India to its evolution into an international travel services organisation, Akbar Travels has established an extensive network of 150 offices across all Indian states and 60 international offices spanning the Middle East, Europe, the United States, Africa and Southeast Asia.

Supported by a workforce of more than 5,000 employees, the Akbar Group combines local market expertise with international reach, serving individual travellers, corporate clients and travel trade partners across multiple markets.

Over the years, the Akbar Group has built a diversified portfolio of travel and allied services, encompassing airline ticketing, leisure holidays, destination management, corporate travel, group travel, Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE), and specialised marine travel services catering to the travel requirements of the maritime and shipping industries. Complementing these business verticals is the Group’s technology arm, Benzy Infotech, which plays an integral role in developing and supporting advanced travel technology solutions, digital booking platforms and automation systems, further strengthening the Group’s operational capabilities and commitment to innovation.

The company’s growth has been supported by its people, longstanding airline partnerships, established business relationships and continued investment in customer service and technology.

A Proud Milestone Under Visionary Leadership

Under the leadership of Dr. K. V. Abdul Nazar, Chairman and Managing Director of the Akbar Group, the organisation has continued to expand its international footprint, diversify its services and strengthen its position within the travel industry.

Commenting on the achievement, Dr. K. V. Abdul Nazar said:

“Being recognised as Asia’s Leading Travel Agency is a moment of immense pride for the entire Akbar family, particularly as we approach our Golden Jubilee. What began nearly five decades ago has grown into an organisation with a presence across India and international markets, built on the trust of our customers and the dedication of our people.

This honour belongs to every customer who has believed in us, every airline and business partner who has supported us, and every member of our team who has contributed to our journey.

As we look towards the next 50 years, our ambition is not merely to expand our presence, but to continue raising the standards of service, innovation and customer experience. This recognition strengthens our determination to build an even stronger future.”

Building the Next Chapter

As the global travel landscape continues to evolve, Akbar Travels remains focused on strengthening its international operations, enhancing digital capabilities, expanding its holiday and destination management businesses, and creating greater value for customers and partners.

The World Travel Awards recognition stands as a testament to the organisation’s resilience, long-term vision and commitment to excellence.

As the Akbar Group approaches 50 years of operations, this prestigious honour celebrates not only the journey so far, but also the ambition and opportunities that lie ahead.

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