Akhil Bharatiya Adhyatmik Samiti Trust uniting Bharat. Advancing Peace. Serving Humanity.

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 8: The Akhil Bharatiya Adhyatmik Samiti Trust was formally launched with a vision to inspire a more united, harmonious and peaceful Bharat by bringing together individuals, communities, institutions and India’s diverse spiritual leadership around shared human values.

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Inspired by the vision of Maitreya Dadashreeji, the Trust is founded on a simple belief: The transformation of a nation begins with the transformation of the individual. Peace begins with how we think, speak and act, in our homes, our relationships, our communities and our society. When individuals choose peace, families become more harmonious; harmonious families strengthen communities; and harmonious communities contribute to a stronger and more united Bharat.

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At the launch, Maitreya Dadashreeji emphasised:

“Our first agenda must be Vishwa Shanti. When the spiritual strength of Bharat comes together with one purpose, it can become a powerful force for peace - within every individual, within society, within Bharat and ultimately across the world.”

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- Maitreya Dadashreeji

A CULTURE OF PEACE THAT BEGINS WITH US

The Trust believes that peace is not only an aspiration for institutions or leaders. The Trust therefore seeks to encourage a culture where peace moves from being an idea we admire - to a value we practice, through initiatives engaging individuals, families, youth and communities in friendship, compassion, respect, service and harmony.

India’s extraordinary diversity of traditions, cultures, philosophies and ways of life is one of its greatest strengths. The Trust seeks to nurture this diversity through friendship, mutual respect and a shared commitment to the wellbeing of all. Envisioned as a non-political, non-partisan and inclusive platform, it will provide a space for spiritual organisations, institutions and communities to meet, listen, learn and work together wherever there is a shared purpose.

BHARAT’S SPIRITUAL HERITAGE - A LIVING FORCE FOR PEACE

For millennia, Bharat has nurtured values that affirm the interconnectedness of human life Ahimsa (non-violence), Karuna (compassion), Seva (selfless service), Satya (truth), Maitri (friendship), Kshama (forgiveness) and Samatva (equality and harmony). At the heart of this civilisational vision is: Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam - The World is One Family.

India’s spiritual heritage is not simply a legacy to preserve. It is a living inheritance that can help shape a more harmonious future. The opportunity is to bring these values into our everyday lives so that spirituality is expressed through how we live, how we relate and how we serve.

FROM A UNITED BHARAT TO A PEACEFUL WORLD

The Trust’s vision for national unity is inseparable from its larger commitment to Vishwa Shanti - World Peace. A peaceful world cannot be built by nations alone. It must also be built by people. When individuals cultivate peace within themselves, they create greater harmony around them. When this spirit expands through families and communities, it strengthens the fabric of the nation.

Peace within the individual. Peace within society. Peace within Bharat. Peace in the world. The Trust therefore envisions Vishwa Shanti as a shared human journey, bringing together spiritual leadership and wider society around the common aspiration of peace and human upliftment.

A CALL TO EVERY CITIZEN

The vision of the Akhil Bharatiya Adhyatmik Samiti Trust extends beyond institutions. It is an invitation to every individual to become a participant in the journey of peace. A united Bharat can become a powerful voice for a peaceful world.

The Akhil Bharatiya Adhyatmik Samiti Trust therefore begins its journey with a simple invitation: Come Together. Choose Peace. Build Maitri. Serve Humanity.

EK BHARAT HUM BHARAT. ONE WORLD ONE FAMILY.

www.abastrust.org

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