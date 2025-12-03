DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / Akiko Global announces the launch of AkikoPay

Akiko Global announces the launch of AkikoPay

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:05 AM Dec 03, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

PNN

Advertisement

New Delhi [India], December 3: Akiko Global Services is preparing to reshape India's digital finance ecosystem with the launch of AkikoPay -- One App. Infinite Opportunities. Led by Founder & Promoter Ankur Gaba, the NSE-listed company introduces a comprehensive financial and lifestyle super app aimed at simplifying digital transactions and services.

Advertisement

With an established 25M+ user base and an asset-light, risk-light distribution model, AkikoPay enters the market positioned for efficient and scalable growth. "We're leveraging our distribution funnel and rich credit signals to build a high-intent platform with minimal marketing burn," says Mr Gaba. "Our target is to onboard 1 million users in the first six months."

Advertisement

AkikoPay will roll out in two phases. Phase 1 launching in December 2025 will debut foundational payments (Wallet, UPI), travel bookings, and a full Credit Distribution Layer offering personal and business loans.

Phase 2 in March 2026, which sees the complete super-app experience - advanced credit cards, broader insurance offerings (health, motor, life), investments (SIPs, mutual funds), and an AI Chat Box as a personal Finance Co-Pilot.

Advertisement

With features ranging from QR payments and micro-credit access to automated savings journeys, AkikoPay aims to deliver a smooth and integrated user experience. Partner banks will handle underwriting, allowing the platform to maintain minimal credit risk.

AkikoPay marks a significant step forward for Akiko Global Services as it enters India's evolving fintech landscape.

About Us -- Akiko Global Services Limited

Founded in 2018, Akiko Global Services Limited reflects the meaning of its name--"Akiko," a glistening child--symbolising growth, innovation, and continuous learning. Over the years, we have evolved into one of India's trusted financial-product distribution companies, partnering with leading private and government banks and NBFCs.

Our expertise spans multi-channel customer acquisition through tele-calling, on-ground teams, digital outreach, and corporate partnerships. We specialise in distributing credit cards, loans, savings products, and a wide range of retail financial solutions, blending human expertise with technology for seamless and scalable operations.

In 2020, we launched The Money Fair, a tech-led platform built to deliver transparency, speed, and smarter financial access. A key milestone in our journey was our successful listing on the NSE platform on 02 July 2024, marking our growth into a publicly trusted and future-ready brand.

Media Contact

Name: Ankur Gaba | Email: ankur.gaba@akiko.co.in

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts