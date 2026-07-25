Alan Scott Enterprises Limited Appoints Mr. Shailesh Haribhakti as Group Chief Mentor

PNN

Advertisement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 25: Alan Scott Enterprises Limited (ALANSCOTT, BSE: 539115), a diversified listed enterprise building future-ready businesses through its portfolio of 11 companies across four strategic verticals, today announced the appointment of Mr. Shailesh Haribhakti as Group Chief Mentor for a period of three years, effective 23 July 2026.

Advertisement

Widely respected as one of India's foremost authorities on corporate governance, institution building and responsible leadership, Mr. Haribhakti will work closely with the Boards and leadership teams across the Alan Scott Group to strengthen governance standards, enterprise risk management, leadership capabilities and long-term strategic direction as the Group enters its next phase of growth.

Advertisement

Key Appointment Details:

- Appointee: Mr. Shailesh Haribhakti

Advertisement

- Designation: Group Chief Mentor

- Tenure: Three years

- Effective: 23 July 2026

- Engagement: Quarterly strategic reviews across all Group companies

- Focus Areas: Corporate governance, enterprise risk management, institutional processes, leadership mentoring, strategic partnerships and sustainable long-term growth.

Building Institutions for the Future:

Alan Scott believes that enduring businesses are built on two foundations--innovation and governance.

As Group Chief Mentor, Mr. Haribhakti will advise the Boards and leadership teams across all Group companies on governance frameworks, board effectiveness, risk oversight, organisational capability, succession planning and institutional development. His guidance will help the Group build stronger systems, better decision-making processes and globally benchmarked governance practices while supporting leadership teams in scaling their businesses responsibly.

The Alan Scott Group today comprises 11 companies operating across four strategic verticals:

- Technology & Digital Platforms - Artificial Intelligence, Enterprise Software, Digital Identity and Immersive Technologies

- Industrial & Clean Technologies - Automation, Environmental Solutions and Energy-efficient Products

- Consumer & Wellness - Retail, Wellness and Himalayan Natural Products

- Strategic Investments & Emerging Businesses - New ventures focused on creating long-term shareholder value

Together, these businesses are united by a common purpose:

"We exist to solve meaningful problems at scale."

Management Commentary

Commenting on the appointment Mr. Suresh Jain, a Managing Director of Alan Scott Enterprises Limited, said, "We are privileged to welcome Mr. Shailesh Haribhakti as our Group Chief Mentor. Few professionals in India have contributed as significantly to the fields of governance, institution building and ethical leadership as he has. As Alan Scott builds a diversified group of businesses for the future, we believe strong governance and strong leadership must grow together. His experience and guidance will help us create enduring institutions that deliver sustainable value for shareholders, customers, employees and society."

Mr. Shailesh Haribhakti said, "Strong institutions are created through clarity of purpose, sound governance and disciplined execution. Alan Scott has articulated an ambitious vision of building businesses that solve meaningful problems while creating long-term value. I look forward to working with the Board and leadership teams to strengthen institutional capabilities and support the Group's journey towards sustainable and responsible growth."

About Alan Scott Enterprises

Alan Scott Enterprises Limited is a diversified listed enterprise building businesses that combine innovation with disciplined execution. Through its portfolio of 11 companies organised across four strategic verticals, the Group operates in Artificial Intelligence and Digital Platforms, Industrial Automation and Clean Technologies, Consumer and Wellness Businesses, and Strategic Investments in emerging sectors.

The Group follows a long-term institution-building approach by combining entrepreneurial execution at the operating company level with centralised governance, strategic oversight and prudent capital allocation, creating a scalable platform for sustainable growth and long-term shareholder value.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)