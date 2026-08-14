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Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 14: Alcor Consultancy today announced the launch of THE SHE.E.O EFFECT, a podcast built to move the conversation around women's leadership in India past symbolic appointments and headlines, and into the operational realities of building and running a business. The platform launches with 16 deep-dive episodes already live across all major streaming channels and YouTube.

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The show is hosted by Vijayashree Parameswaran, a leadership coach and organizational strategist with over 25 years of experience, and produced by Showrunner Santhosh Vishnu Parameswaran, who brings deep-tech operational experience from enterprise benchmarks including ShareFile, Chargebee, and Zee Entertainment--and was recently recognized among Outlook's 40 Rising Leaders Under 40: Next Gen Leaders Transforming India. Together, they bring boardroom-level insight to unscripted, founder-to-founder conversations.

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Why Now: The Macroeconomic Imperative

India is working toward a USD 30 trillion economy by 2047 - a goal that depends on using the full talent pool available to it. Right now, structural bottlenecks prevent that: women contribute just 17% of India's GDP, less than half the global average of roughly 37%.

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A pipeline that doesn't lead anywhere: India produces a 43% female STEM graduation rate at the tertiary level - ahead of the US, UK, and Canada. Yet only 1.6% of Fortune India 500 companies have women in executive leadership.

A culture that filters women out before bias ever makes headlines: In India's private sector, women make up 31% of entry-level roles but just 13% of the C-suite, a drop-off steeper than the funding or STEM gaps above, which attrition alone does not explain.

A mid-career exit crisis, and the hidden reasons behind it: Between 30% and 40% of professional women in India leave the workforce right as they approach middle management and executive roles, driven in part by limited access to mentorship. Much of it also traces back to time poverty: Indian women spend 289 minutes a day on unpaid domestic work versus 88 minutes for men, on top of 137 minutes of caregiving versus men's 75.

A financing gap that starts long before venture capital: India's women-owned businesses face a $158 billion unmet credit gap, and 90% of women entrepreneurs have never accessed formal institutional credit. It compounds at the top of the funding chain too: for every ₹100 raised by founders in India's best-connected startup networks, women founders receive just ₹4 - despite research showing diverse-led teams deliver 35% higher ROI and up to 20% higher net IRR.

What THE SHE.E.O EFFECT Does

Puts C-suite mentorship within reach: Executive coaching has traditionally lived behind closed corporate doors. Through on-demand masterclasses, the show brings that guidance directly to mid-career women navigating their next move.

Names the barriers nobody talks about: From well-intentioned "protective bias" that keeps women out of high-stakes operational decisions, to the instinct to play it safe rather than scale aggressively, the show addresses the quieter obstacles alongside the visible ones.

Reaches beyond the metros: Executive-level mentorship has historically stayed concentrated in Tier-1 cities. India is now the world's third-largest podcast market and growing fast. As a podcast, the show meets leaders and aspiring builders wherever they are.

Changes how investors see the opportunity: By laying out the real mechanics behind growth, risk, and scale, the show makes the business case for backing women-led companies - not just the moral one.

Three Pillars, Every Episode

Strategic Growth: Frameworks for scaling, product innovation, and moving fast in changing markets.

Authentic Leadership: The personal philosophies and resilience behind leading well.

High-Performance Culture: Building teams grounded in psychological safety, accountability, and purpose.

About Alcor Consultancy

Alcor Consultancy is a transformation catalyst for organizations ready to align ambition with execution. Operating at the intersection of strategy, culture, and leadership, Alcor partners with founders and senior leadership teams to move organizations from fragmented accountability to systemic stewardship - through deep diagnostics, structured interventions, and measurable coaching across four pillars: Strategic Alignment and Operations Planning, Leadership Development, Culture Transformation, and People Strategy. At Alcor, transformation is not an event; it is a deliberate shift in how leaders think, decide, and act.

About THE SHE.E.O EFFECT

Developed by Alcor Consultancy, THE SHE.E.O EFFECT is a podcast dedicated to documenting the real, tangible impact of women's leadership in India - the strategy, the setbacks, and the long game. Built for CEOs, founders, board members, investors, and emerging leaders, the platform's market footprint, strategic partnerships, and brand expansion are steered by Anisha Vishwanath, while the narrative depth and editorial integrity of each dialogue are curated by an editorial desk led by Himanshu Chowdhary.

Available on YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Instagram:

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@the.she.e.o.effect

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