Alethea Advisors Expands Leadership Team to Accelerate Growth Across M&A, Transaction Advisory and Global Delivery.

Bengaluru, India – June 17, 2026 — Alethea Advisors, a fast-growing independent strategic transaction and corporate advisory firm, has appointed Gyanendra N Pati (Gyan) as Chief Growth and Marketing Officer (CGMO) and Gaurav Jain as Director, Head of M&A and Global Delivery, as the firm builds out its M&A and cross-border advisory capabilities.

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Gyanendra, who brings 22 years of experience across technology, BFSI, fintech, and global capability centres, will lead the firm's growth strategy, brand positioning, and market expansion in India and international markets. Gaurav, with more than two decades in investment banking operations and M&A advisory, will lead transaction execution and the firm's offshore delivery operations across domestic and cross-border engagements.

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The appointments come as Alethea expands beyond traditional advisory into integrated transaction execution, valuation, IPO readiness, and global delivery — a model the firm is betting on as clients increasingly seek execution capability alongside strategic counsel.

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“The advisory industry is undergoing a fundamental transformation. Clients today expect far more than traditional consulting or transaction support — they seek strategic partners who can combine execution capability, global delivery excellence, growth intelligence, and market insight into one integrated model.” said Sumit Kumar, Founder and Managing Director of Alethea Advisors, who was earlier associated with Global Firms like Deloitte, KPMG, BDO & Grant Thornton. “Gyan and Gaurav bring exceptional leadership experience and complementary strengths that significantly enhance our ability to scale globally while delivering measurable value to clients.”

Gyan joins from a career spanning Acuity Analytics, Moody’s, Infosys, and HP Inc., where he led global marketing transformation and enterprise go-to-market programmes. "Businesses today want sharper guidance and execution certainty, especially as markets get more complex," said Gyanendra N Pati as Chief Growth and Marketing Officer. "The opportunity here is to build an advisory brand that helps organisations unlock value and scale with confidence."

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Gaurav previously held leadership roles at Moody's Corporation and Acuity Analytics, with experience across North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. "There's real opportunity for firms that pair institutional-quality analytics with agile execution," said Gaurav Jain as Director, Head of M&A and Global Delivery. "That's especially true in cross-border and growth-market deals, where clients need a partner across the full transaction lifecycle."

As part of its next phase of growth, Alethea Advisors plans to further strengthen its capabilities across cross-border M&A advisory, strategic finance, valuation services, IPO and capital markets readiness, offshore delivery and India market-entry advisory. The firm also continues to expand its support for founders, growth-stage businesses, investors and corporate clients pursuing growth, transformation and expansion opportunities.

Headquartered in Bengaluru, Alethea Advisors serves clients across industries and markets, partnering with corporates, founders, investors and institutions on strategic transactions, capital initiatives and business transformation programmes.

About Alethea Advisors

Alethea Advisors is an independent strategic transaction and corporate advisory firm providing services across M&A advisory, valuation, fundraising, financial diligence, strategic finance, IPO readiness, India market-entry strategy and transaction support. The firm partners with corporates, founders, investors and institutions to help create long-term business value through strategic advice and execution-focused support.

For more information, visit www.aletheaadvisors.com

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