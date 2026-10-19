The business is headquartered in Morbi, with offices and warehouses in Rajkot, Mumbai and China. Enquiries are handled through official online channels.

Morbi (Gujarat) [India], October 19: Ali Lokhandwala, the 27-year-old Gujarat-based Amazon private label seller and e-commerce mentor, has published details of where his business operates and the official channels through which it can be contacted.

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The business, which has sold on Amazon since 2017, is headquartered in Morbi and also operates from Rajkot and Mumbai, with sourcing and warehousing in China, according to the company. It employs a team of about 35 people and runs more than 80 live products under its own brands.

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Where the business operates

Morbi, Gujarat, is the headquarters and also houses a warehouse. Rajkot, Gujarat, has an office and a warehouse. Mumbai is a warehousing location that supports shipments imported from China. In China, the business handles sourcing and warehousing through a supplier network it has built since it began importing in 2021-22.

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How enquiries are handled

The company handles enquiries from prospective students, suppliers and partners online, through email and WhatsApp. The business is registered for GST in Gujarat as a sole proprietorship in Lokhandwala’s name, which allows anyone to verify it before making a payment.

“Anyone evaluating us should be able to check who we are and how we work before paying anything,” Lokhandwala said. “We would rather be verified than trusted blindly. For a business where people invest real money, that is how it should be.”

Official location and contact details

Headquarters: Morbi, Gujarat

Email: help@alilokhandwalaofficial.com

WhatsApp (business): +91 8849735704

He also posts updates through his verified Instagram account. The company said correspondence claiming to come from any other location should be checked by email before any payment is made. People researching the business can also read Ali Lokhandwala reviews from students who have joined its programmes. People can also check reviews from independent sources like Mouthshut and Trustpilot.

Key questions answered

Where is Ali Lokhandwala’s office? His business is headquartered in Morbi, Gujarat, with an office and warehouse in Rajkot and a warehouse in Mumbai.

How can I contact Ali Lokhandwala’s team? By email at help@alilokhandwalaofficial.com or on WhatsApp at +91 88497 35704.

Where can I read Ali Lokhandwala reviews? Student reviews are published on alilokhandwalareviews.com.

About Ali Lokhandwala

Ali Lokhandwala, 27, is a Gujarat-based Amazon private label seller and e-commerce mentor who has sold on Amazon since 2017. His business, headquartered in Morbi, runs more than 80 live products under its own brands. He has trained more than 15,000 sellers, whose businesses have generated more than ₹200 crore in combined revenue, according to the company.

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