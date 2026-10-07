PNN

Morbi (Gujarat) [India], October 7: Ali Lokhandwala, the Gujarat-based Amazon private label seller and e-commerce mentor, has published a plain-language disclosure setting out what his 1-on-1 Amazon Mentorship programme includes, what participants are responsible for, and the programme’s fees and terms, for people comparing course reviews before they enrol.

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The disclosure, now available on his official website, is intended to help prospective participants understand the division of work before enrolling, according to a statement from the company. Lokhandwala, 27, has sold on Amazon since 2017 and has trained more than 15,000 aspiring and existing sellers since he began teaching in 2022.

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What the programme includes

Under the programme, Ali Lokhandwala’s team carries out product research and product validation for each participant and assists with sourcing and importing the chosen product from manufacturers in China. Participants also receive direct guidance from Lokhandwala on key decisions, a dedicated Amazon specialist, and access to three recorded masterclasses covering Amazon India, global Amazon marketplaces and Amazon advertising.

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Participants, for their part, create their own brand and listings, run advertising campaigns, manage inventory, and handle day-to-day operations and customer service, with guidance throughout.

The company says the typical timeline from onboarding to first sale is about eight weeks, though it varies by product and by how quickly each participant completes their steps.

Fees, payment terms and guarantees

The programme fee is ₹50,000 plus GST, payable in full at enrolment. For product orders placed through the programme’s sourcing network, participants pay 30% in advance, with the balance due after customs clearance. Under the company’s published refund policy, programme fees are non-refundable.

The disclosure states that the programme is not a done-for-you service and does not guarantee sales or profits. If a product underperforms after launch, the company says its team works with the participant to help sell through the inventory, but results are not guaranteed. The programme is aimed at people with roughly ₹7 lakh to ₹10 lakh available for inventory and launch costs.

“People should know exactly what they are paying for before they pay,” Lokhandwala said. “We handle research, validation and sourcing. The participant runs the business. Nobody can honestly guarantee sales on Amazon, and we don’t.”

The full disclosure is available with the programme details on his website, and student reviews of Ali Lokhandwala are published separately for people comparing course reviews before they enrol.

Key questions answered

Is Ali Lokhandwala’s mentorship a done-for-you service? No. His team handles research, validation and sourcing support. Participants run listings, ads, inventory and operations themselves.

How much does the 1-on-1 mentorship cost? ₹50,000 plus GST, paid in full at enrolment and non-refundable. Product orders are paid 30% in advance and the balance after customs clearance.

Does the programme guarantee sales? No. The company states that results vary and no sales or profit outcome is guaranteed.

Where can I read Ali Lokhandwala course reviews? Student reviews are published on alilokhandwalareviews.com.

About Ali Lokhandwala

Ali Lokhandwala, 27, is a Gujarat-based Amazon private label seller and e-commerce mentor who has sold on Amazon since 2017. His business, headquartered in Morbi, runs more than 80 live products under its own brands. He has trained more than 15,000 sellers, whose businesses have generated more than ₹200 crore in combined revenue, according to the company.

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