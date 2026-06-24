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Home / Business / Alienkind - The Next Gen Cafe, bags a Pre-Series A round of $3.2 Million

Alienkind - The Next Gen Cafe, bags a Pre-Series A round of $3.2 Million

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ANI
Updated At : 11:23 AM Jun 24, 2026 IST
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HT Syndication

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New Delhi [India], June 24: Alienkind, India's Next-Gen brand, has raised $3.2 Million in a Pre-Series A round. The capital will support Alienkind's next phase of growth, including expansion into new markets.The brand is also gearing up for a massive Series-A round in the coming few months.

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The brand is at the intersection of design and culture. Built for a new generation of consumers. The brand is redefining the ecosystem through immersive spaces, category-defining products, and community-driven experiences. It is building for the consumers seeking brands that are an extension of their identity and personality.

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The round is backed by existing investors like Prakash Sikaria, Founder of Super.money, Flipkart Senior VP Ravi Iyer, and Bain & Co. Global Innovation Head Arpan Sheth and others.

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"Alienkind was built to break the shackles of the traditional food and beverage ecosystem. The traditional ecosystem was built around transactions. Alienkind was built to transcend them" added Vikram Kakkireni, Co-Founder of Alienkind.

The company is currently racing towards an ARR of $10 Million by the end of FY27 which is a reflection of what happens when a brand gets both the culture and the execution right. It is one of the fastest growing F&B brands India has witnessed, being one of the few brands to have scaled across cities within 16 months, celebrating massive hype. Its unique value proposition, competitive pricing, and strategic brand positioning have helped it carve out a distinctive identity in the market. The company is on a runway to build 100 stores by FY28 across top cities of the country.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by HT Syndication. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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