Aligning real estate with evolving lifestyles

Realty scene in Mohali is undergoing a structural and generational shift with sustainability and wellness becoming the key aspects of new projects. "Homebuyers now are more aware about their surroundings and environmental impact and that is the major change that one can see happening around us in new real estate projects in this area", says Abhay Jindal, Managing Director of Homeland Group.

In this edition of Tribune Real Talk, Jindal discusses green buildings, disciplined execution and his vision for a more organised real estate ecosystem.

Q. At 32, you represent a younger generation of real estate leadership. How does this perspective shape your approach to realty projects?

The new generation of developers must think beyond square footage and sales cycles. Today’s buyers are far more conscious—they seek sustainable design, transparency in execution, and developments that enhance overall well-being. My approach has always been to align real estate with evolving lifestyles while ensuring that every project is responsible, future-ready, and built on strong systems rather than short-term gains.

Q Sustainability and green buildings are increasingly central to urban planning. How is your group integrating these principles?

Sustainability is fundamental to how we plan and build. At Homeland, green development goes beyond materials it includes efficient layouts, energy-conscious design, better natural ventilation, and a strong emphasis on open and wellness-oriented spaces. Our objective is to create developments that minimise environmental impact while delivering healthier living and working environments. Green buildings, in my view are not just environmentally sound—they are economically and socially sustainable as well.

Q. The Indian real estate sector often struggles with fragmentation and inconsistency. How do you ensure accountability and quality across projects?

The lack of organisation in the sector is a challenge, but it is also an opportunity. We have addressed this by strengthening internal controls:

In-house construction teams to maintain uncompromised quality standards

Technology-driven monitoring systems to ensure complete transparency

Consistent, process-led execution that builds long-term trust with buyers

By institutionalising these systems, we reduce execution risks and deliver predictability—something the industry has long needed.

Q. Homeland’s footprint spans North India to Goa. What drives this strategic expansion?

Our expansion is always market-led and purpose-driven. The upcoming 8-acre luxury villa development in North Goa caters to a growing segment of buyers—particularly NRIs—looking for premium holiday homes with strong rental and appreciation potential. Similarly, our mini farmhouse projects around Chandigarh respond to the increasing demand for low-density, wellness-centric living without disconnecting from urban infrastructure.

Q. How do you view the current and future potential of commercial real estate in Mohali?

Commercial real estate continues to be a resilient asset class. Developments like CP67 in Mohali demonstrate how well-planned commercial spaces can generate sustained value. With improving infrastructure and a supportive policy environment, especially in Punjab, I believe commercial real estate will remain a strong and reliable investment avenue.

Q. You have spoken about the need for structural reforms in the sector. What changes would you like to see?

One critical reform would be the establishment of a dedicated regulatory and development body for contractors, focusing on standardised practices, skill certification, and accountability. Such a framework would significantly elevate construction quality and professionalism across the industry, benefiting both developers and end consumers.

Q. Wellness is a recurring theme in Homeland’s projects. Why is it so central to your developments?

Wellness has become an integral part of modern living. Projects like Homeland Regalia, which integrate sports infrastructure and thoughtfully designed community spaces, reflect a broader shift toward healthier, more balanced lifestyles. Real estate today must support physical, mental, and social well-being—not just provide shelter.

Q. What are the group’s key plans for the near future?

Our upcoming Homeland Global Park, Mohali, a 15-acre mixed-use development comprising a mall, hotel, and dedicated wellness zones, is envisioned as a comprehensive urban destination. It represents our commitment to integrated, sustainable development that aligns with the future of urban living.