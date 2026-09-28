Experience-tech platform expands to six markets with 500+ experiences and 400+ creators

Targets 3X revenue growth in the next few months, as it seeks to make experiences a default part of urban India's weekends

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BENGALURU, India, Sept. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alive App, India's AI powered experience-tech platform for building and distributing new and unique experiences, has raised $1 million in a new funding round led by Powerhouse Ventures and Flipkart Ventures. The capital will support the company's next phase of product and supply expansion as it works to make experiences a more frequent and habitual part of how urban Indians spend their leisure time.

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The investment from Flipkart Ventures also creates opportunities for Alive App to explore synergies across the broader Flipkart ecosystem as it builds new pathways for consumer discovery, engagement and access to experiences at scale.

The new capital will be used to strengthen Alive App's product and technology capabilities and accelerate the creation and availability of experiences across its existing markets. The company is targeting 3X revenue growth in the next few months and plans to focus on increasing the frequency with which consumers use Alive App, with the goal of making the platform a default companion for weekend discovery. The company has also achieved its first profitable quarter in Bengaluru, its first and largest market, as it continues to build density across cities.

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Alive App is seeing this shift play out on its platform. The company is now present across Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Chennai, Delhi and Goa, offering more than 500 experiences across categories including adventure, food, wellness, art, culture and learning. Its creator ecosystem has grown to over 400 creators and partners. Over the last six months, it has expanded into Mumbai, Chennai and Delhi, in addition to its presence in Goa. The company's experience supply in the newly launched markets of Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi and Goa has grown five times faster than during its initial expansion phase, with Alive App now adding approximately 100 new experiences every month. The rapid expansion follows a broader shift in how consumers are spending their leisure time. According to Alive App's platform data, more than 90% of bookings are for local experiences, with consumers increasingly choosing activities closer to home rather than treating experiences purely as part of travel.

The company's growth reflects the evolution of India's experience economy from an occasional, travel-led activity into a more regular part of urban consumption. Alive App's platform combines technology with a curated and largely exclusive supply of experiences, working with creators to conceptualise, build and launch experiences rather than simply aggregating existing listings. With the latest round, Alive App's focus shifts from establishing the category across individual cities to building the habit around it and making discovery of experiences as routine a part of the weekend as choosing a restaurant, watching a movie or planning a day out.

Supporting Quotes

Vivek Kumar, Founder & CEO, Alive App, said, "Over the last year, the biggest validation for us has been seeing how quickly experiences are being adopted as an upgrade to weekend plans in every city we enter. Mumbai and Chennai are growing much faster than Bengaluru did in its early months, while our supply in the newly launched cities has grown five times faster than in our initial expansion phase. We are now adding around 100 new experiences every month. The opportunity ahead is to make Alive App the default weekend companion for urban India, something people return to every week to discover what they want to do next."

Kshitij Golwalkar, General Partner, Powerhouse Ventures, said, "Alive App stands out as one of the most differentiated and capital-efficient companies we have seen in this category. What is particularly compelling is how the team is using AI not only as a product feature, but across the business to rethink how consumer technology companies can be built, scaled and operated in India. We believe this combination of a strong consumer proposition, differentiated supply and an AI-led operating model gives Alive App the potential to be a leader in India's rapidly growing experience economy."

About Alive App

Alive App is an experience-tech platform focused on helping urban consumers discover and experience curated activities across adventure, food, wellness, art, culture, learning and more. The platform currently operates across Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Chennai, Delhi and Goa, with 500+ experiences and 400+ creators and partners. Founded by Vivek Kumar, Alive App is building technology and supply infrastructure for India's emerging experience economy.

Website: www.iamalive.app

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