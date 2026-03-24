Alkami Expands India Engineering Hub to Support Next Phase of Digital Banking Innovation

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New Delhi [India], March 24: Alkami Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALKT) ("Alkami"), a digital sales and service platform provider for financial institutions in the U.S., announced today the expansion of its Global Capability Center (GCC) in India, reinforcing the company's investment in engineering and data talent as banks and credit unions accelerate their transition to modern digital banking platforms.

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"Alkami was very intentional in selecting the National Capital Region for our technology hub in India," said Alex Shootman, Chief Executive officer at Alkami. "Its location offers a remarkable concentration of bank and fintech engineering skill, technical depth, and operational talent befitting to accelerate innovation and development across the Alkami Digital Sales & Service Platform. By investing in this region, we are strengthening our ability to move faster, scale thoughtfully, and deliver the technology that financial institutions need to compete and grow."

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The India hub will support platform engineering, data intelligence and cloud architecture with security at every layer for Alkami's Digital Sales & Service Platform (DSSP), which powers digital banking experiences for more than 300 financial institutions and 22 million users across its ecosystem. Alkami is one of the fastest growing financial technology partners in the United States as the DSSP becomes the first to market in this category.

"I've seen firsthand the impact a global technology organization can have on accelerating growth and executing on the product roadmap," said Deep Varma, Chief Technology Officer at Alkami. "The depth of engineering talent and the strength of the technical ecosystem in this region of India will help us scale our platform, advance our AI-driven capabilities, and deliver secure, reliable banking experiences for our customers."

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Consumer expectations continue to rise. Research shows that 46% of digital banking users wish their primary financial provider anticipated their financial needs more effectively, while half say they would switch providers for a significantly better digital experience. Alkami's Platform is designed to help financial institutions move toward Anticipatory Banking -- a forward-thinking vision that uses behavioral data, artificial intelligence and digital infrastructure to anticipate account holders' needs before they are communicated to deliver proactive, supercharged personalized financial experiences.

"The work of skilled engineers will seal the connection between product strategy and technical execution," said Manoj Kumar, Vice President of data engineering and country lead, India at Alkami. "By growing our engineering footprint in a market with deep expertise, we are better positioned to accelerate development across the Alkami Digital Sales & Service Platform and deliver capabilities that are performant, scalable, and aligned to the needs of financial institutions."

To scale its India operations, Alkami leveraged the capabilities of Summit Consulting, an ANSR partner company, to design, build, and operationalize its Global Capability Center.

About Alkami

Alkami provides a digital sales and service platform for U.S. banks and credit unions. Our unified Platform integrates onboarding, digital banking, and data and marketing--each solution can stand alone, but together they deliver more--to help institutions onboard, engage, and grow relationships. As the future shifts toward Anticipatory Banking, we help data-informed bankers meet the moment with technology that drives action.

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