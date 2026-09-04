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Home / Business / All 27 EU nations keen to bring India-EU FTA into force at earliest: Goyal

All 27 EU nations keen to bring India-EU FTA into force at earliest: Goyal

Pact linking 2 billion people and a USD 24-trillion market set to deepen trade, investment and cooperation across key sectors

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Aditya Rangroo
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:50 PM Sep 04, 2026 IST
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Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever in conversation with Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal during the India-Belgium high-level dialogue on the India–EU Free Trade Agreement, in Mumbai. Image credit/PTI
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All 27 European Union (EU) countries are keen to complete the formalities and bring the India-EU free trade agreement (FTA) into force at the earliest, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Friday.

Addressing the India-Belgium High-Level Dialogue on the India-EU FTA in Mumbai, Goyal said the agreement, which had been in the making for 25 years before negotiations were concluded, would bring together 2 billion people, representing a quarter of global GDP, a third of world trade and a market worth USD 24 trillion.

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Goyal said Belgium’s world-class microelectronics research could be combined with India’s scale, skills and talent to build a design-to-fabrication ecosystem for semiconductors.

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He also said India’s Green Hydrogen Mission could help power Europe by leveraging the bunkering and green shipping infrastructure at Antwerp-Bruges, and called for deeper cooperation in the sector.

Highlighting opportunities in agriculture and food processing, the minister pointed to areas such as potato processing, cold chains and other food-processing activities. He said technology and sustainable agricultural value chains developed jointly by India and Belgium could serve markets across the world.

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Goyal said India’s trade with the EU had already doubled over the past decade to nearly USD 140 billion.

Against a backdrop of protectionism, disrupted supply chains, problems in food and fuel deliveries, two wars, volatility and uncertainty, India and Belgium had a choice, he said — to either be swept up in the prevailing chaos or build “islands of trust and predictability”.

Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever, who also attended the event, said the India-EU FTA would strengthen trade and open doors for companies, young talent and investment, while making the two economies more resilient to disruptions.

He said the agreement would create opportunities in sectors including diamonds, food processing, pharmaceuticals, maritime services, green hydrogen and infrastructure.

De Wever noted that tariffs on more than 95 per cent of Indian and European goods exports would be scrapped or reduced under the agreement.

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