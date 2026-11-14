All India Bright Student Award Scholarship Exam 2026: Students from Classes 4 to 12 Can Win Cash Prizes Up to Rs1 Lakh

VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 14: The Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Welfare Society has announced the All India Bright Student Award Scholarship Exam 2026 (Bright Student X), a national-level academic initiative designed to identify, encourage and reward talented school students across India. Students studying in Classes 4 to 12 can participate in this examination and get an opportunity to demonstrate their knowledge, problem-solving abilities and academic potential.

With cash prizes of up to ₹1 lakh, along with medals, laptops and certificates for outstanding performers, the examination aims to encourage students to develop a competitive mindset while strengthening their academic foundations. The initiative also seeks to promote awareness about knowledge-based competitions and the importance of continuous learning among young learners.

Bright Student X 2026: An Opportunity for Students Across India

Advertisement

Academic competitions can provide students with an opportunity to assess their understanding beyond regular classroom examinations. Through Bright Student X 2026, the organizing society aims to create a platform where students from different schools and educational backgrounds can participate in a national-level academic examination.

The examination is open to students from Class 4 to Class 12, making it accessible to learners across primary, middle and senior school levels. It is structured around four important subject areas: General Knowledge, Science, Mathematics and Reasoning.

According to the announcement, the examination will consist of 100 multiple-choice questions (MCQs). These subjects are intended to assess students' general awareness, conceptual understanding, numerical abilities and logical thinking.

Advertisement

By participating in the examination, students can gain experience in competitive assessments, evaluate their preparation and identify areas where they can improve their knowledge and problem-solving skills.

Cash Prizes Worth Up to ₹1 Lakh, Medals and Laptops

One of the major highlights of the All India Bright Student Award Scholarship Exam 2026 is its prize structure, which recognizes students for their performance and academic achievement.

Advertisement

The organizers have announced the following rewards for top-performing participants:

- Rank 1: ₹1,00,000 cash prize and Gold Medal.

- Rank 2: ₹80,000 cash prize and Silver Medal.

- Rank 3: ₹70,000 cash prize and Bronze Medal.

- Top 100 Rankers: Laptops and Certificates.

These awards are intended to recognize academic talent and motivate students to pursue their educational goals with greater confidence and determination.

Beyond the financial rewards, recognition through a national-level academic competition can also encourage students to develop discipline, independent thinking and a stronger interest in learning.

Important Dates for Bright Student X Scholarship Exam 2026

Students and parents planning to participate should take note of the important dates announced by the organizing society.

- Registration Deadline: November 30, 2026

- Phase 1 – Online Examination: December 27, 2026

- Eligible Classes: Class 4 to Class 12

- Total Questions: 100 Multiple-Choice Questions

- Examination Subjects: General Knowledge, Science, Mathematics and Reasoning

Students are encouraged to complete their registration before November 30, 2026, to avoid missing the opportunity to participate.

As the first phase of the examination will be conducted online, parents should visit the official website and review the examination guidelines, registration procedure and other relevant instructions before applying.

Encouraging Knowledge, Confidence and Academic Excellence

The importance of academic development extends beyond textbooks and school examinations. Students benefit from opportunities that encourage them to apply their knowledge, think logically and approach unfamiliar questions with confidence.

Initiatives such as Bright Student X 2026 can help introduce young learners to the experience of competitive examinations at an early stage. Exposure to subjects such as Mathematics, Science, General Knowledge and Reasoning can also encourage curiosity and strengthen their interest in different areas of learning.

The examination also highlights the growing role of digital platforms in educational activities. Online examinations provide an additional way for students to participate in academic competitions, subject to the examination's official guidelines and requirements.

The Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Welfare Society has appealed to schools, parents, teachers and students across the country to share information about the examination and encourage eligible students to participate.

Schools and educational institutions can help spread awareness by informing students and parents about the registration deadline, examination schedule and participation details.

How to Register for the All India Bright Student Award Scholarship Exam 2026

Students studying in Classes 4 to 12 who are interested in participating in Bright Student X 2026 can visit the official website of the Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Welfare Society for registration information and examination-related updates.

Parents and students can use the following official contact details for further enquiries:

With its national-level participation opportunity, cash awards, medals and recognition for the top 100 rankers, the All India Bright Student Award Scholarship Exam 2026 aims to encourage young students to explore their academic potential.

Eligible students are encouraged to register before November 30, 2026, and prepare for the Phase 1 online examination scheduled for December 27, 2026.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)