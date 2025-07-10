All India Institute of Occult Science to Host 21st Grand Convocation in Delhi on July 25: Over 1200 Students to Be Honoured

New Delhi [India], July 7: The All India Institute of Occult Science, founded by Gurudev Shrie Kashyap Ji, is proud to announce its 21st Convocation Ceremony, which will be held on 25th July 2025 at 9:00 AM at the Bharat Ratna C. Subramaniam Auditorium, located in Pusa, Delhi.

The institute is known as one of the best astrology institutes in India, and there is a strong reason for that. The notes provided here are not ordinary. While many places give basic notes, this institute prepares its notes with deep research and proper references from ancient scriptures. The concepts in the notes are based on real knowledge taken from the old Vedic texts and Shastras.

Because of this detailed and authentic content, the institute is trusted by many and called the best. Along with astrology course, the institute also offers other important courses like palmistry course, numerology course, tarot course, vastu course, reiki course, and graphology course as well. Every year, many students pass out from here and go on to lead successful and meaningful lives.

Convocation is a special event where students who have successfully cleared their exams are honoured for their hard work and talent. But this convocation is not an ordinary one. The students will be awarded by chief guests and top delegates from across the country, including ministers and dignitaries. This itself shows how valuable this event is.

In this convocation, more than 1200 students are expected to attend the event. Students will receive certificates for completing their courses, and those with outstanding performance will be awarded gold, silver, and bronze medals. Some students will also be titled “Star Students” and will be specially honoured for excelling in all areas.

The All India Institute of Occult Science is not just about providing education - it also gives you lifetime support which means that the institute stands by you in every situation.

If you are facing problems in your personal life, the institute is there to support and guide you. And if you want to grow in your professional life, the institute helps you with that as well. The institute continues to support students even after course completion, offering ongoing mentorship and professional guidance. In fact, the real journey and support begins after the course is completed, when the institute continues to help you grow, succeed, and excel in the field of astrology.

The teachers here are highly qualified, supportive, and experienced. They teach each subject in the best way possible, which is why the institute continues to grow every year and is now ready to host its 21st convocation successfully.

All India Institute of Occult Science is known for the best astrology institute in India. For many years, it has stayed committed to offering the same high-quality education and content to every student - whether they joined today or many years ago. The institute always ensures that students get the best and most improved learning experience.

Here, every student is given full value and top priority because the institute strongly believes that students are the real strength behind its success. That is why the All India Institute of Occult Science feels proud of its teachings and offerings.

All students here receive personal guidance from Gurudev Shrie Kashyap Ji. Every note, every class, and every part of the syllabus is prepared under his direction. Gurudev Shrie Kashyap Ji himself keeps a close eye on everything that happens in the institute, ensuring students always get the best learning and support.

This event is a moment of pride not just for the institute, but for all its students who are going to be honoured on such a grand stage. The institute warmly invites all eligible students to witness this remarkable occasion.

