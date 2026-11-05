PNN

Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 5: A press release in India once had a simple journey: a newsroom inbox, an editor’s desk and the next morning’s paper. Today, PR distribution in India runs through news websites, search engines, social feeds, regional-language portals and AI assistants. For most audiences, a brand announcement that cannot be found online never happened. This shift explains why Digital PR has moved from an add-on to the centre of communication strategy.

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A growing, maturing industry

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India’s PR industry grew 11% in FY2026 to ₹3,230 crore (about US$361 million), according to the PRCAI SPRINT 2026 report, conducted by Ipsos. It projects the market at ₹4,500 crore by FY2030. Government’s share of top client categories has nearly tripled since 2022, from 4% to 11%. Notably, 46% of communicators surveyed said PR now directly drives business outcomes.

The audience is online

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India had 958 million active internet users in 2025, 57% of them rural, according to the IAMAI-Kantar Internet in India 2025 report, as reported by Business Standard. The FICCI-EY 2026 report found that digital media became India’s largest media segment in 2025, crossing ₹1 trillion in revenue. Digital advertising grew 26% to ₹94,700 crore, or 63% of all ad spend.

Why Digital PR matters

Digital PR is the practice of earning online coverage, mentions and links from credible publications. It matters in the modern digital landscape for four reasons:

- Credibility: independent news coverage carries weight that paid advertising cannot buy.

- Longevity: online articles stay live and keep appearing in search results for months or years.

- Search visibility: links from reputable news sites signal authority to search engines.

- Measurability: reach, traffic and search impact can be tracked and tied to business results.

Regional reach and AI discovery

Two shifts are reshaping Indian PR distribution. Regional PR’s share of industry revenue rose from 10% to 19% in three years, and 65% of corporate communicators name Tier-2 cities as the main growth engine, per Ipsos. The same report notes that AI models are changing how people discover brands, making credible earned media more important. When users ask an AI assistant about a company, the answer reflects what trusted publications have reported.

Choosing the best agency for Digital PR

Brands should look for proven placements with live links, reach across national and regional media, strong story sense and transparent reporting. Clear disclosure of earned versus sponsored placements is the mark of a reputable partner.

About All Media Reach

As India’s media landscape shifts toward digital-first, regional and AI-driven discovery, agencies that combine wide publication access with sharp storytelling are well placed to help brands be heard. All Media Reach is a PR agency in Navi Mumbai that specialises in PR distribution and Digital PR, helping startups, entrepreneurs and established businesses place their stories across digital news publications in India. For companies looking for the best PR agency in Navi Mumbai, or a partner for Indian PR distribution at a national scale, All Media Reach offers press release distribution, media outreach and Digital PR campaigns built for online visibility. To learn more, visit www.allmediareach.com

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