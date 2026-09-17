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Home / Business / Allegation about external pressure over MDR decision “false and misleading", says Department of Financial Services 

Allegation about external pressure over MDR decision “false and misleading", says Department of Financial Services 

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ANI
Updated At : 10:42 PM Sep 17, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): The Department of Financial Services (DFS) on Thursday rejected allegations that the Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) on select high-value UPI transactions has been introduced under external pressure, calling the claims "patently false and misleading."

In a post on X, the department said some allegations in the media had linked the introduction of MDR to concerns raised in the 2026 report of the US Trade Representative (USTR).

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The post said USTR report had raised concerns over the inability of US electronic payment service providers to participate in the UPI ecosystem, including credit transactions on UPI, on a level playing field with RuPay. It had also referred to NPCI's 30 per cent market-share limit for third-party application providers, which was announced in November 2020 and is currently due for enforcement in December 2026.

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Responding to the first issue, DFS said the NPCI circular dated September 15, 2026, does not allow credit transactions on UPI through any credit card other than RuPay credit cards.

"There is a clear policy of only allowing RuPay credit card on UPI to enable RuPay credit card to become the preferred choice of credit card amongst users in India," the Department said.

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On the 30 per cent market-share limit, DFS said the mandate could not be implemented as companies other than the market leaders were unable to compete in the absence of a self-sustaining revenue model.

It said the introduction of MDR on select high-value transactions would provide smaller companies with a sustainable revenue model and allow them to compete for a higher share of the UPI ecosystem.

"Thus introduction of MDR has been done with the intention of allowing more domestic companies to expand their operations," DFS said.

The Department further said the measure would allow more domestic companies to operate under UPI and described it as a step towards protecting India's sovereignty in the electronic payments ecosystem.

"Contrary to misleading claims made that MDR has been introduced under external pressure, introduction of MDR on select high-value transactions will enable more domestic companies to operate under UPI," it said.

DFS also said the government has promoted RuPay credit and debit cards to provide consumers with a strong domestic alternative, while keeping debit cards free of MDR.

"The allegation that MDR has been introduced under any external influence is patently false and misleading," the Department said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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