Allfine Showcases Safe, Profitable EVs at 23rd EV Expo: Anil Anand

New Delhi. EV manufacturer Allfine has come up with their innovative ideas in the Indian EV market. Participating in the 23rd EV Expo at Pragati Maidan, Allfine is showcasing their new range of electric vehicles which majorly includes school vans, cargo vehicles and waste collection vehicles. Having the expertise in e- rickshaw and loaders this company has been in the EV manufacturing business since 2014 and is committed to creating safe and sustainable EVs for its customers. This company has its manufacturing unit at Binola, Gurugram with the capacity of manufacturing 3000 electric vehicles at a time and at present they are manufacturing 1500 electric vehicles. Allfine is committed to offer safe and affordable e-vehicles to their customers and to fulfill this purpose they do not use duplicate parts in their vehicles. The company has its own setup and benchmark standards to manufacture original parts with state of the art EVs. Anil Anand, Founder and Managing Director of Allfine said, “Our company’s goal is to make safe EVs that can be used equally in rural and urban areas.

We focus on all safety standards, including projector headlights, and manufacture our own parts. EVs are the best option to tackle the growing pollution problem and the government is also supporting our industry in every possible manner.” Their rickshaw are ICAT Certified for Indian Roads with patented motor, controller & differential system. These e-rikshaws are very spacious with advanced suspension designed for bumpy routes. It is interesting to know that Allfine’s EVs come with lithium batteries, eliminating the risk of short circuits and to make sure the safety of their EVs instead of fitting readymade batteries, they manufacture their own batteries. These EVs are extremely cost effective and can be easily charged at home. Which means these EVs are perfect for smoother, farther, and more profitable trips. Built with a reinforced chassis these heavy duty EVs are ideal for India’s roads and loading needs and offer 200+ KM Per Charge according to the EVs model. With their modern aesthetics and solid built EVs of Allfine are creating ripples in the market. Although Allfine EVs are available pan India, the company is currently expanding its presence in the EV markets of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Punjab, and Rajasthan. Recently, Allfine partnered with Blue Dart to launch EVs and plans to introduce school vans and cargo EVs soon.

Putting emphasis upon the serious problem of pollution, Anil Anand said that EVs are the only sustainable and feasible solution to combat this problem. For creating state of the art EVs this company did thorough research on the leading players of the vehicle industry and only after that very selectively added all the features in their EVs. He also mentioned that the company currently manufactures L-3 category EVs but will launch L-5 vehicles with 76-volt batteries next year, which will be faster than L-3 vehicles.

Interested customers can visit www.allfine.in to get more information about EVs.

