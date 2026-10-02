Allianz confirms CEO appointments at Allianz Partners and Allianz Direct

PRNewswire

Munich [Germany], October 2: Allianz Group is announcing new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) appointments at Allianz Partners and Allianz Direct, ensuring continuity and growth momentum following Tomas Kunzmann's appointment to the Allianz SE Board of Management. The appointments reflect Allianz's strong internal leadership pipeline and reinforce its leading position in fast-growing, customer-centered digital business models that integrate motor, home, travel, assistance and health solutions. The appointments, all of which are subject to regulatory approval, are timed and sequenced to ensure seamless handovers.

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Philipp Kroetz, currently Chief Executive Officer of Allianz Direct, will become Chief Executive Officer of Allianz Partners, effective November 1, 2026. He has led Allianz Direct since 2022, turning the business into an expanding and profitable European digital platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurance for more than 3.2 million customers.

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Laurent Floquet, currently Chief Operating Officer of Allianz Partners, will succeed Philipp Kroetz as Chief Executive Officer of Allianz Direct, bringing deep expertise in mobility and service-led customer solutions to his new role. He will assume his new role on November 1, 2026.

A successor for Laurent Floquet will be announced in due course.

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Under the leadership of Allianz SE Board Member Sirma Boshnakova, Philipp, Laurent, and Tomas have all been integral to Allianz's Connected Platforms concept, which provides affordable and individualized experiences for customers at scale by harnessing, and transcending, traditional operational and geographic models.

Sirma Boshnakova, Member of the Board of Management of Allianz SE responsible for Insurance Western & Southern Europe, Allianz Direct and Allianz Partners, commented:

"Allianz Partners and Allianz Direct are central to our ambition to build Connected Platforms, Allianz's irreplicable combination of AI-enabled technology with real-world global service networks that bring individualized solutions and simplified interfaces within reach for our customers. As we bring our businesses closer together and center them around our customers, we can not only reimagine customer journeys but also create stronger connections between our people and leaders. Philipp and Laurent have both demonstrated how the right digital insurance models can create meaningful, differentiated value for our customers as well as for our shareholders. I am pleased that they will bring their experience and ethic of close collaboration to their expanded responsibilities as we continue to build the capabilities and momentum needed for our next phase of growth."

Executive profiles

Philipp Kroetz

Philipp Kroetz (46) has been Chief Executive Officer of Allianz Direct, Allianz's European direct P&C insurer, since January 2022. Under his leadership, Allianz Direct renewed its platform and accelerated growth, nearly doubling its customer base to more than 3.2 million across five European markets while improving its customer rating from 4.4 to 4.6 stars. In 2025, total business volume exceeded 1.5 billion euros at a 95% combined ratio, representing 23% year-over-year growth. Throughout this transformation, Allianz Direct set the pace for innovation in the industry, from AI-powered claims settlement within 60 seconds to indicative pricing via ChatGPT.

Philipp joined Allianz Group from McKinsey & Company in 2011 and spent 10 years at Allianz Partners in several functions and lines of business. He served for three years as Regional CEO for the German-speaking countries before becoming Chief Transformation Officer and a Member of the Board of Management in 2019, driving the global scaling and standardization of products, processes and platforms.

He holds a master's degree in Finance and Accounting from the London School of Economics and a Diplom-Kaufmann degree from Johannes Gutenberg University Mainz.

Laurent Floquet

Laurent Floquet (49) brings extensive international experience and a strong track record of innovation to his new role. He has been Chief Operating Officer of Allianz Partners since January 2025, overseeing the implementation of AI-assisted customer solutions such as AI voice agents and automated claims handling across roadside assistance, travel, and medical cases. Before this, he was a member of the Board of Management responsible for the Assistance business.

Laurent joined the Allianz Group in 2014 as Head of Business Development for Allianz Technology. In 2016, he became Chief Sales Officer for the Assistance Business of Allianz Partners, leading the sales organization and driving the development of Global Accounts for Assistance. He then served as Regional CEO for the DACH- and Eastern European markets from 2019 to 2021 before being appointed chief officer for Mobility & Assistance in 2022.

Before joining Allianz, Laurent spent more than 10 years at Accenture as a partner, focusing on the insurance industry. He holds an MBA from E.M. Lyon.

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Allianz SE announces Board of Management changes | Allianz

Leadership changes at Allianz Asia Pacific and Allianz Direct | Allianz

Allianz Partners makes three key appointments to accelerate transformation and support its growth strategy

About Allianz

The Allianz Group is one of the world's leading insurers and asset managers, active in almost 70 countries and serving around 97 million private and corporate customers*. Our customers benefit from a broad range of personal and corporate insurance services, including property, life and health insurance, as well as assistance services, credit and global business insurance. Recognized for the seventh consecutive year as the number one global insurance brand in Interbrand's Best Global Brands 2025 ranking, Allianz's success is built on technology-enabled customer centricity – providing peace of mind, protection, and prevention for our customers and strengthening the resilience of individuals, communities, and societies. We are one of the world's largest investors, managing around 791 billion euros** on behalf of our insurance customers. Furthermore, our asset managers PIMCO and Allianz Global Investors manage about 2.2 trillion euros** of third-party assets. Thanks to our systematic integration of environmental and social criteria in our business processes and investment decisions, Allianz received an MSCI ESG Rating of AAA (as of March 2026). In 2025, our 156,000 dedicated employees achieved a total business volume of 186.9 billion euros and an operating profit of 17.4 billion euros for our shareholders.

* As of December 31, 2025. Customer count reflects Allianz customers in consolidated entities that are part of the customer reporting scope only.

** As of June 30, 2026.

About Allianz Partners

Allianz Partners is a world leader in B2B2C insurance and assistance, offering global solutions that span international health and life, travel insurance, mobility and assistance. Customer-driven, our innovative experts are redefining insurance services by delivering future-ready, high-tech, high-touch products and solutions that go beyond traditional insurance. Our products are embedded seamlessly into our partners' businesses, sold through intermediary channels or directly to customers through the Allianz brand. Present in over 73 markets, our 22,200 employees speak 70 languages, handle over 89 million cases each year and are motivated to go the extra mile to offer peace of mind to our customers around the world.

About Allianz Direct

Allianz Direct is the online insurer of the future, operating from five locations across Europe. Driven by its ambition to become the most customer-centric and efficient insurer in the market, Allianz Direct has set new standards in the digital insurance market with intuitive and smart insurance solutions. The direct insurer focuses on simplicity in execution and a straightforward approach to development: customers can purchase insurance online or by phone, while the product portfolio is continuously expanded and optimized based on customer feedback. Allianz Direct combines agility, global expertise and a deep understanding of customers, leading the Allianz Group's digital transformation in technology, product development and the service experience.

Mandatory corporate information: Corporate disclosures

These assessments are, as always, subject to the disclaimer provided below.

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements

This document includes forward-looking statements, such as prospects or expectations, that are based on management's current views and assumptions and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance figures, or events may differ significantly from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements.

Deviations may arise due to changes in factors including, but not limited to, the following: (i) the general economic and competitive situation in the Allianz's core business and core markets, (ii) the performance of financial markets (in particular market volatility, liquidity, and credit events), (iii) adverse publicity, regulatory actions or litigation with respect to the Allianz Group, other well-known companies and the financial services industry generally, (iv) the frequency and severity of insured loss events, including those resulting from natural catastrophes, and the development of loss expenses, (v) mortality and morbidity levels and trends, (vi) persistency levels, (vii) the extent of credit defaults, (viii) interest rate levels, (ix) currency exchange rates, most notably the EUR/USD exchange rate, (x) changes in laws and regulations, including tax regulations, (xi) the impact of acquisitions including related integration issues and reorganization measures, and (xii) the general competitive conditions that, in each individual case, apply at a local, regional, national, and/or global level. Many of these changes can be exacerbated by terrorist activities.

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