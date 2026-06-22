PRNewswire

Advertisement

Brisbane [Australia], June 22: Allianz Care, part of global leader in insurance and assistance services Allianz Partners, has unveiled a refreshed Overseas Visitor Health Cover (OVHC) portfolio with new product 'Everyday Care Workers', designed to better cater to a range of budgets in Australia's international workforce. This product offers practical and accessible health coverage, including uncapped general practitioner (GP) visits and admitted hospital benefits, affordably priced from AUD 93 per month for Single policyholders.

Advertisement

The launch follows findings from Allianz Partners' customer research, which identified a growing group of recent graduates and skilled workers seeking affordable GP access without the higher costs of specialist coverage. The 2025 State of Student Healthcare Report identified 85% of respondents underestimated the cost of living. With rising living expenses and more than 59% of international students planning to stay in Australia after graduation, the Everyday Care Workers product responds directly to this shift by offering a streamlined, cost-effective health cover option.

Advertisement

"Allianz Care has a long history of supporting international communities in Australia," said Miranda Fennell, Executive Head of Health, Allianz Partners Australia. "These updates demonstrate our ongoing commitment to providing health insurance that's clear, flexible, and truly focused on care, whether supporting international students transitioning from their studies into the workforce or welcoming international workers and visitors to Australia."

This product launch forms part of a broader refresh of Allianz Care's OVHC range, featuring simplified product names and a redesigned online purchasing experience. The updates make it easier for international visitors and workers to compare plans, understand inclusions, and choose cover aligned with their visa, lifestyle, and budget.

Advertisement

Demand for such coverage continues to grow. In 2025 133,891 temporary graduate visas were issued, up over 7% from grants in 2024 (124,687). This sustained demand for skilled migration underscores the importance of affordable health insurance as international students transition into the Australian workforce.

International students and workers also make a notable contribution to Australia's economy. According to the Australian Government Department of Education, international education was worth almost $55.0 billion to the Australian economy in 2025. The Business Council of Australia estimates that for every 1,000 migrants, there is approximately AUD 124 million in economic value per year.

Through the new Everyday Care Workers product, and refreshed OVHC portfolio, Allianz Care continues to deliver on its ambitions to make health insurance accessible, practical, and supportive for migrants.

For more information about the new OVHC portfolio, visit allianzcare.com.au.

About Allianz Partners

Allianz Partners is a world leader in B2B2C insurance and assistance, offering global solutions that span international health, travel insurance, automotive and assistance. Customer-driven, our innovative experts are redefining insurance services by delivering future-ready, high-tech, high-touch products and solutions that go beyond traditional insurance. Our products are embedded seamlessly into our partners' businesses or sold directly to customers, and are available through two commercial brands in Australia: Allianz Global Assistance and Allianz Care. Present in over 75 countries, our 19,400 employees speak 70 languages, handle over 58 million cases each year, and are motivated to go the extra mile to offer assistance to our customers around the world.

For more information, please visit: https://www.allianz-partners.com/en_AU.html.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)