Allianz Partners unveils next-generation travel insurance platform to help partners navigate changing landscape

PRNewswire

Brisbane [Australia], September 28: Allianz Partners today announced the launch of its next-generation travel insurance ecosystem, powered by its proprietary Metaportal platform, providing banking and loyalty partners with a more flexible, customer-centric approach to travel insurance at a time of significant change across the payments and rewards landscape.

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New digital ecosystem delivers greater customer choice, deeper engagement and a more sustainable travel insurance model

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- Allianz Partners launches the Metaportal to support changing rewards and loyalty programs.

- Greater customer choice through personalised travel insurance experiences.

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- Scalable technology platform built for future growth and innovation.

The announcement comes as Australian financial institutions respond to regulatory reforms affecting interchange revenue and card payment economics, prompting many organisations to reassess how customer benefits are funded and delivered.

The Metaportal is a new digital platform that helps banks and loyalty partners offer travel insurance in a simpler and more flexible way. Customers can easily activate and manage their cover online, with the option to personalise their travel insurance by selecting additional cover and benefits that suit their individual needs and travel plans.

"Travel remains one of the most powerful ways organisations can engage with their customers," says Damien Arthur, Executive Head of Travel, Allianz Partners Australia.

"For many years, travel insurance attached to financial products has largely operated as a one-size-fits-all proposition. Customer expectations have evolved. Today's travellers want cover that reflects how, where and why they travel, while businesses want solutions that build stronger customer relationships and support long-term loyalty."

"The Metaportal gives partners the flexibility to provide a preset level of cover while allowing customers to tailor their protection through optional upgrades and additional benefits."

Through a seamless digital journey, customers can activate cover and select additional protection based on their individual needs — including options for cruise, snow sports, adventure travel, higher cancellation limits, extended trip durations and reduced excess levels.

For partners, the platform introduces a configurable framework allowing travel insurance programs to be tailored at a segment level, with control over included benefits, cover structure and generosity across customer groups.

"What makes this approach different is that it is not simply a product enhancement; it is an engagement platform," says Arthur.

"Partners can integrate travel protection into their own digital environments and use it to strengthen customer relationships. The experience remains in-brand, within owned channels, and can be configured to support a range of acquisition, retention and loyalty strategies."

"By combining flexible insurance propositions with modern digital infrastructure, we're helping partners create lasting value for customers while positioning travel insurance for the future."

The Metaportal is underpinned by a MACH-aligned architecture designed for scalable deployment, reusable integration and future expansion into new products and industries.

About Allianz Partners

Allianz Partners is a world leader in B2B2C insurance and assistance, offering global solutions that span international health, travel insurance, mobility and assistance. Customer driven, our innovative experts are redefining insurance services by delivering future-ready, high-tech high-touch products and solutions that go beyond traditional insurance. Our products are embedded seamlessly into our partners' businesses, sold through intermediary channels or directly to customers through the Allianz, Allianz Global Assistance and Allianz Care brands. Present in over 73 markets, our 22,200 employees speak 70 languages, handle over 89 million cases each year, and are motivated to go the extra mile to offer assistance to our customers around the world.

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