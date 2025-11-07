Alligator Automations Celebrates 17 Years of Global Excellence in Packaging Automation

Indian Multinational Now Serves 14+ Countries with 5 International Offices and Complete End-to-End Automation Solutions

Advertisement

Pune, November 2025 – Alligator Automations, a leading Indian multinational in packaging automation, today celebrates its 17th anniversary, marking nearly two decades of engineering excellence and global expansion. From its humble beginnings as a small team with ambitious dreams, the company has grown into a trusted automation partner serving over 14 countries with 5 international offices and a workforce exceeding 500 employees.

Advertisement

Transforming Vision into Global Impact

Advertisement

Founded with a bold vision to bring innovation, precision, and reliability to India's packaging automation industry, Alligator Automations has established itself as one of the few companies worldwide offering complete end-to-end packaging and logistics automation solutions. The company's comprehensive portfolio spans from Automatic bagging to secondary case packaging to robotic palletizing primary packaging to truck loading solutions, serving a diverse ecosystem of 1,000+ stakeholders including customers, vendors, and partners.

"Our 17-year journey represents more than business growth it's a testament to Indian engineering excellence on the global stage," said Ms. Sheetal Choudhary, Marketing Director of Alligator Automations. "We've transformed challenges into opportunities and built a company that proudly represents quality trusted worldwide."

Advertisement

Comprehensive Automation Solutions Portfolio

Alligator Automations has developed an integrated portfolio that addresses every aspect of packaging automation:

Robotic Palletizing Solutions – High-speed, precise palletizing for streamlined end-of-line operations.

• Intralogistic Conveyor Solutions for seamless material flow

• Pallet Packaging Solutions for reliable shipment readiness.

• Automatic Bagging Solutions for high-speed filling and sealing

• Secondary Packaging Solutions for enhanced protection and presentation

• Automatic Truck Loading Solutions for maximum loading speed and accuracy.

Key Differentiators and Market Position

The company has established four core competitive advantages:

• High Degree of Customization: Rejecting one-size-fits-all approaches, every system is tailored to specific customer requirements and operational needs.

• European Quality at Competitive Pricing: Delivering world-class quality matching European standards while maintaining cost-effective pricing.

• Innovative End-of-Line Solutions: Maintaining technological leadership through continuous R&D investment and forward-looking engineering.

• "Customer for Life" Promise: Providing lifetime support including upgrades, spares, and services to ensure long-term customer success.

Global Expansion and Local Impact

With Five international offices strategically positioned to serve 14+ countries, Alligator Automations has successfully expanded its global footprint while maintaining its Indian roots. The company's international growth strategy focuses on building long-term partnerships and delivering consistent value across diverse markets.

Beyond its commercial success, Alligator Automations has created significant socio-economic impact. The company provides direct employment to more than 500 professionals and supports a broader community of 1,000+ individuals including partners, vendors, suppliers, and their extended families.

Industry Recognition and Future Outlook

As the packaging automation industry evolves with emerging technologies including AI, IoT, and Industry 4.0 integration, Alligator Automations continues investing in R&D and talent development to maintain its technological edge. The company's commitment to innovation positions it as a key contributor to India's emergence as a global hub for advanced automation technology.

Financial and Operational Highlights

• 17 years of continuous operation and growth

• 14+ countries served globally

• 5 international offices supporting global operations

• 500+ employees driving innovation and service excellence

• 1,000+ stakeholders in the extended business ecosystem

• Complete end-to-end solutions from secondary packaging to truck loading

About Alligator Automations

Founded 17 years ago, Alligator Automations is a leading Indian multinational specializing in packaging, warehouse and logistics automation solutions. The company serves customers across 14+ countries through its comprehensive portfolio of robotic palletizing, intralogistics conveyors, automatic bagging machines, secondary case packaging solutions and automatic truck loading solutions. Headquartered in India with 5 international offices, Alligator Automations is committed to engineering innovation and empowering growth for customers worldwide.

For more information about Alligator Automations and its complete range of packaging automation solutions, visit www.alligatorautomations.com or contact .

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)