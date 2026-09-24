Allpets Clinic Opens 2nd Veterinary Facility in Hyderabad , Announces Plans for 10 More Clinics Across South India

Hyderabad, 24th September , 2026: Allpets Clinic, a growing veterinary healthcare platform, has opened its second clinic in Hyderabad, marking the beginning of a planned expansion that will see the brand establish 10 more veterinary facilities across South India over the next 12 months. The Nallagandla launch represents the next phase in Allpets journey from a single-clinic operation to a multi-city veterinary healthcare network.

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The second Allpets clinic was inaugurated in the presence of Actor Sushanth A, who attended as the Chief Guest. Also present on the occasion were Dr. Jasleen Kaur, Founder & CEO , Allpets, Mr. A. Arun Kumar, Co- Founder and Mr. M. Thirumalai, Co- Founder, Allpets.

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Speaking at the launch, Dr. Jasleen Kaur, Founder & CEO, Allpets, said, “Veterinary care is not something that pet parents should have to travel long distances for, particularly when an animal needs immediate attention. Nallagandla and the surrounding residential areas have a growing number of pet families, and we felt there was a clear need for a well-equipped veterinary clinic in this part of Hyderabad. Our new 1,200-square-foot facility brings the same facilities available at our first clinic closer to these families.”

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Founded nearly a decade ago, Allpets began with the belief that pets deserve access to quality healthcare as an integral part of family wellbeing. The platform has since grown to serve more than 15,000 pet parents, with over 57,000 consultations and 1,000 surgeries.

The new 1,200-square-foot facility at HUDA Residential Complex Layout, Ranga Reddy District, offers veterinary consultations, preventive healthcare, vaccinations, diagnostics, treatment, pharmacy and emergency services, along with specialised and allied pet care. Equipped to cater to dogs, cats and other companion animals, the clinic brings Allpets’ services closer to pet families in Nallagandla and surrounding residential communities.

The Nallagandla clinic marks the first milestone in Allpets’ next phase of growth. The company is currently planning 10 additional clinics across South India over the next 12 months, targeting established urban markets as well as cities with growing pet-owning communities and increasing demand for organised veterinary care.

The expansion is being planned around a scalable model combining modern infrastructure, trained veterinary teams, standardised clinical protocols and a wider range of medical and allied pet care services. The objective is to create a network that offers consistency in clinical standards while allowing each facility to respond to the needs of its local market.

Mr. A. Arun Kumar, Co- Founder, Allpets, said, “The opening of our second clinic marks an important transition for Allpets, from building a successful individual facility to creating a scalable veterinary healthcare network. We are looking at 10 more clinics across South India over the next 12 months, with the larger objective of building a multi-city platform that can eventually expand across India. We are also open to conversations with promoters and investors who recognise the long-term opportunity in organised veterinary healthcare and want to participate in building a national platform.”

India’s pet care ecosystem is evolving, with pet parents increasingly seeking preventive healthcare, diagnostics, surgery, emergency services and long-term medical support for their animals. At the same time, veterinary care remains relatively fragmented across markets, creating an opportunity for organised providers to develop scalable networks. As the network expands, Allpets plans to build on this ecosystem through specialised capabilities, technology-enabled services and allied care offerings.

Mr. M. Thirumalai, Co-Founder, Allpets, said, “The veterinary healthcare market in India is entering an important phase of growth. Pet ownership is increasing, pet parents are more informed and expectations around veterinary care are changing, while organised veterinary networks are still at an early stage. This presents a significant opportunity to build a credible and scalable platform. Our next 10 clinics in South India are the beginning of that journey.”

With the Nallagandla facility now operational, Allpets will focus on executing its South India expansion. The company views the next 12 months as a defining phase in its growth journey, with the South India network expected to form the foundation for its longer-term national expansion. The vision is to build Allpets into a multi-city veterinary healthcare platform that brings organised and accessible pet healthcare closer to families across India.

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