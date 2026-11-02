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Home / Business / Alok Infotech Wins Prestigious PMFME Scheme Digital Promotions Tender

Alok Infotech Wins Prestigious PMFME Scheme Digital Promotions Tender

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ANI
Updated At : 05:57 PM Nov 02, 2026 IST
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PNN

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 2: Alok Infotech, a leading digital marketing agency, today announced that it has won the prestigious tender for Digital Promotions of the PMFME (Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises) Scheme, a flagship initiative by the Central Government.

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The tender was officially allotted to Alok Infotech on 30.10.2026.

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Moving with Innovation and Tech Innovations, Growing Faster

Commenting on the win, the management of Alok Infotech said, “This tender allotment is a moment of immense pride for us. It validates our mission of moving with innovation and tech-innovations to deliver impactful digital growth. Winning a Government of India project like PMFME shows we are growing faster and expanding our wings to serve at a national level.”

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The company will be responsible for the comprehensive digital promotion and outreach of the PMFME scheme, aimed at empowering micro food processing enterprises across the country.

About Alok Infotech

Alok Infotech is a Chennai-based startup founded in 2018. What started as a single-city operation in Chennai has now expanded its presence across Bangalore, Mumbai, Delhi, Kochi, and internationally in Dubai.

The agency is known for its result-driven digital marketing, branding, and technology solutions that help startups, MSMEs, and enterprises grow faster in the digital age.

For more information, please visit: www.alokinfotech.com

Media Contact:

Team Alok Infotech

Chennai, Tamil Nadu

Email: info@alokinfotech.com

Website: http://www.alokinfotech.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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