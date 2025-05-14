AlphaBake Launches First Ever Virtual Try-ons for Online Clothing Brands

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 14: AlphaBake, a pioneer in generative AI solutions for the fashion industry, has launched a virtual try-on option for online clothing brands, which combines the best of GenAI foundational models with proprietary AI models and workflows, to create a seamless and scalable customer experience saving time and energy. The new virtual try-ons offer much more promise in personalization and real business impact on ground compared to all the previously implemented versions like Kiosks or life size mirror like implementations in the past.

Launched commercially with brands - www.prasantisarees.com, Jade Blue and www.maatshi.com - virtual try-ons deliver a scalable and photorealistic try-on experience driving higher conversions, boosting revenue, cutting customer acquisition costs and increasing top-of-funnel traffic.

Sharing more details, Krishna Sumanth, CEO & Founder of AlphaBake said, "In today's fast-paced world, virtual try-ons are a boon helping customers see how clothes look on them in different settings, like indoor or outdoor, day or night, by uploading photos with real lighting. Close to 40% of try-ons are shared with others on WhatsApp or Instagram and close to 15% try-ons are added to carts by the customer increasing sales for the brands. AlphaBake is redefining and enhancing shopping experience by leveraging technology to connect the digital and the physical world, and empowering customers to make smarter decisions. We are on a mission to give new-gen AI-powered experience to all our users targeting Trillion Try-ons over the next 3 years!"

AlphaBake's efficiency and personalisation give customers better control over selection, allowing users to upload their image and instantly see how the garment looks on them. Clothing brands can integrate this intuitive interface with their websites, and it is especially easy for those brands who have built their D2C website on Shopify. Application Programming Interface (APIs) are also available for non-Shopify platform.

On the virtual try-ons, Anand Krishnamoorthy, Founder & CEO, Prashanti sarees said, "We have been using Alphabake's Virtual try-on software for Prashanti, and it has been a game-changer for us. The ability for our customers to visualize sarees on their own photos has significantly enhanced their shopping experience. Since we integrated Alphabake into our platform, the results have been very impressive. Customer engagement has gone up sharply, and we have seen a noticeable improvement in our conversion rates. It genuinely feels like magic when you see the try-on outputs -- they are realistic, intuitive, and easy to use. The product itself is very innovative, and it's clear that the team behind it has continuously refined the algorithm to deliver even better results over time. It's a strong testament to the capabilities and vision of the founding team. Overall, Alphabake has added real value to our business and to our customers, and we look forward to seeing how it continues to evolve."

With online retailers continuing to close the gap between digital and virtual spaces, AlphaBake is tackling this challenge by making the virtual try-on experience as real as possible. The new-gen AI-powered technology developed by AlphaBake is detailed and has an increased rate of customer engagement and conversions. With AI models improving rapidly, AlphaBake envisions the try-on experience evolving into a default feature in online fashion shopping, helping businesses boost their experience and conversion.

AlphaBake, a pioneer in generative AI solutions for the fashion industry, is driving innovation and efficiency. At AlphaBake, they have combined the best of GenAI foundational models with their proprietary AI models and workflows, to create a seamless and scalable virtual try-on experience. Their solution allows users to upload their image and instantly see how a garment looks on them--within just a few seconds.

The intuitive interface requires no learning curve, making it easy for users to engage. Brands can easily integrate this solution on to their website within a minute. This is especially easy for those brands who built their D2C website on shopify!

