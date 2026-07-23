Alphabet increases 2026 Capex guidance to $205 billion, expands investments in AI infra

Alphabet has increased its 2026 capital expenditure (capex) guidance from USD 180–USD 190 billion to around 195 billion and USD 205 billion, as it expands investments in artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure.

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As Google competes with Microsoft, Amazon and Meta to build data centres to handle increasingly complicated AI models, the higher expenditures reflect the skyrocketing demand for AI computer power.

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Over the last three years, we have greatly expanded our capacity. According to people familiar with the situation, Alphabet CFO Anat Ashkenazi stated during the company's July 22 results call that demand still exceeds that investment.

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Alphabet's move comes after its cloud business performed better than anticipated. As businesses increased their expenditure on AI-powered cloud services, Google Cloud's revenue increased 82 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to USD 24.8 billion during the April-June quarter, well ahead of market estimates.

While advertising revenue stayed steady at USD 81.6 billion, the company's overall revenue increased to USD 119.8 billion.

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According to Ashkenazi, the company has accelerated spending after bringing new processing power online sooner than expected since client demand for AI infrastructure continues to exceed available capacity. She also mentioned that capital expenditures are anticipated to increase much more in 2027.

Investor sentiment was negatively impacted by the increased spending plan, despite the impressive top-line results. Investor concerns that the AI competition could postpone profits despite strong revenue growth caused Alphabet shares to decline in extended trade following executives' release of the revised capital expenditure projection.

Alphabet experienced a USD 5.9 billion outflow throughout the quarter due to significant AI investments. The USD 2.85 adjusted earnings per share was little less than what analysts had predicted.

After the release of its Gemini 3.5 Pro model was delayed, Google now faces fierce competition from competitors like OpenAI and Anthropic, especially in AI coding tools.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai claims that Alphabet is still dedicated to leading the way in AI development and that the business has already started training Gemini 4.

As tech companies continue to invest record amounts in AI infrastructure, Alphabet has increased its spending. According to industry estimates, Big Tech companies will spend well more than USD 700 billion on AI this year, and as competition heats up, investment is predicted to surpass USD 1 trillion next year.