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Home / Business / AlphaFold pioneer John Jumper joins Anthropic after DeepMind exit

AlphaFold pioneer John Jumper joins Anthropic after DeepMind exit

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ANI
Updated At : 08:33 AM Jun 20, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], June 20 (ANI): Renowned scientist John Jumper announced his exit from Google DeepMind after nearly nine years to join Anthropic following a short break. Jumper shared the update on social media platform X on Friday, expressing gratitude for his long association with DeepMind and reflecting on his journey from a newly minted PhD to leading one of the most influential AI research teams in the world.

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Jumper credited DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis for giving him an early opportunity to lead the AlphaFold project just six months after completing his PhD. He described DeepMind as a "special place" that shaped his scientific thinking and collaborative approach, adding that he remains eager to see the organisation's future breakthroughs.

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During his tenure, Jumper played a central role in the development of AlphaFold, an AI system that revolutionised protein structure prediction and significantly advanced the field of structural biology. The breakthrough has been widely regarded as one of the most important applications of artificial intelligence in science, enabling researchers to better understand disease mechanisms and drug discovery pathways.

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At Anthropic, a leading AI safety and research company, Jumper is expected to contribute to cutting-edge AI systems focused on reliability, interpretability, and responsible development.

John Jumper is a computational biologist and AI researcher best known for co-leading the AlphaFold project at Google DeepMind. With a PhD in theoretical chemistry, he joined DeepMind and quickly rose to prominence in the field of protein structure prediction.

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Alongside his colleagues, he helped develop AlphaFold2, which achieved unprecedented accuracy in predicting protein folding. In recognition of these contributions, Jumper was awarded the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 2024, jointly with other key contributors to AlphaFold's development.

His work has had far-reaching impact across biology and medicine, accelerating research in drug discovery and molecular science. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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