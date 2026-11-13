AlphaPai Launches its AI-Native Investment Research Platform for Global Markets at Hong Kong FinTech Week

Platform brings buy-side research capabilities to global professional investors, helping streamline workflows and deliver deeper investment insights

HONG KONG, Nov. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AlphaPai, an AI-native investment research platform designed for professional investors, officially announced that it is now available to global markets during the main forum of Hong Kong FinTech Week × StartmeupHK 2026. The launch brings capabilities developed for investment research workflows in China to international markets, empowering investors to improve research efficiency and gain deeper insights.

This year's event was organized by the HKSAR Government's Financial Services and the Treasury Bureau (FSTB), the Commerce and Economic Development Bureau and Invest Hong Kong (InvestHK), in collaboration with the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, the Securities and Futures Commission, the Insurance Authority and other organizations. It attracted more than 48,000 visitors from over 120 economies, featured over 1,100 speakers, 800 exhibitors and welcomed more than 30 delegations both from Mainland China and further afield, providing a forum for exchanging ideas and exploring cross-border collaboration.

AlphaPai participated in keynote speeches, panel discussions and product demonstrations, engaging with investors on real-world applications of AI in investment research and potential collaborations.

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Investment research AI built for global investors from a buy-side perspective

At the conference's Financial AI Forum, Cui Yuchun, AlphaPai's Co-founder and Chief Product Officer, announced the international launch during his keynote address. He noted that the company's core team brings a wealth of buy-side experience to the business, and that its China-market product already serves more than 120,000 professional users across over 8,000 institutions and asset managers, a position built upon years of sustained work in real investment-research workflows and highly competitive professional environments.

Traditional financial terminals are built around public, standardized data presented through fixed page layouts, while investors' own meeting notes, audio and video recordings, and research documents are spread across different tools. AlphaPai was designed from a buy-side perspective, with built-in professional research frameworks and Skills. Through the PaiWork AI research workstation and the PaiMeeting meeting assistant, AlphaPai supports core research workflows — from gathering materials and processing information to producing research outputs — reducing repetitive work and giving investors more time for in-depth analysis.

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PaiMeeting, for example, captures key figures, changes in guidance and Q&A highlights for users, and allows users to trace specific figures back to the source material. Meeting notes are saved to form the user's personal knowledge base which is reusable in subsequent research.

PaiWork turns buy-side research methodologies into dedicated Skills that help investors move from organizing information to conducting deeper analysis. When an investor needs a quick read on an unfamiliar company, the "Company Quicksheet" Skill breaks down the core investment thesis and key changes in the company's investment outlook. As users prepare for meetings with management, AlphaPai can generate a research outline identifying questions worth pursuing and explaining their relevance and supporting evidence. When reviewing share-price movements, investors can use the "Stock Valuation Replay" Skill to unpack revisions to a company's earnings estimates.

AlphaPai also provides extensive coverage of Asian markets, to support cross-market research and make Asian assets easier to analyze.

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Data partnerships and trust as competitive advantages in specialized AI

AlphaPai's Co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer Yolanda Yu participated in a roundtable discussion at the China-Global Innovation Forum, sharing insights from the deployment of financial AI in China and exploring how specialized AI companies can build lasting competitive advantages.

Yu said AlphaPai began with an AI meeting assistant before developing PaiWork, an AI research workstation spanning the entire investment research process. This expansion reflects the company's understanding of how investment professionals work and its ongoing efforts to refine its products.

As AI becomes more deeply integrated into research workflows, data security and trust become increasingly important. Yu identified three dimensions of trust: upstream ecosystem partners need confidence that partnerships will not undermine their existing businesses; customers need to trust the quality, timeliness and accuracy of the results; and established institutional reputations must inspire market confidence. Going forward, she said, specialized AI providers will find opportunities by addressing more complex parts of users' workflows, with trust playing an increasingly important role in competitive differentiation.

AlphaPai engages with international investors and financial institutions

During Hong Kong FinTech Week, AlphaPai participated as a Silver Sponsor with a dedicated booth demonstrating the latest capabilities of its AI-native research platform.

The booth welcomed financial organizations and investors from Taiwan region, Hong Kong SAR, Singapore, the UK, the US, Thailand, the Netherlands, Israel, Peru, India and Australia, among other markets. The AlphaPai team spoke with visitors about practical applications of AI research agents, professional investment workflows and partnership opportunities. Feedback from these markets will help guide further product development and enhance AlphaPai's international services.

AlphaPai will serve professional investors worldwide by combining security and compliance safeguards, multilingual and cross-market data, research frameworks and industry partnerships. Its aim is simple: strip out routine work so investors can devote more time to research and analysis.

About AlphaPai

AlphaPai is an AI-native research assistant built for professional investors and an early mover in bringing AI into investment meetings and core research workflows. At its center is PaiWork, an AI-powered research workstation that combines financial data, AI agents, research Skills and productivity tools in a unified workspace for complex research and institutional knowledge management.

AlphaPai helps institutional investors worldwide enhance research efficiency through AI agents, enabling professionals to focus more on investment insight, analysis and decision-making. To date, AlphaPai's China-market product has served more than 120,000 professional users across over 8,000 financial institutions and asset managers.

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